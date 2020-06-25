Atlassian to build world's tallest hybrid timber building

Atlassian has announced plans to build the world’s tallest hybrid timber building for its new headquarters in the tech precinct at Central Station.

The new building will be home to thousands of technology workers when complete in 2025.

After an extensive global search, Atlassian has chosen New York-based SHoP architects, and Australian practice BVN as the design team.

Their design of timber, with a glass and steel facade will include a mix of outdoor and indoor spaces and will use an energy-efficient approach that features natural ventilation and large planted terraces giving access to nature. The building will be approximately 40 storeys high.

In line with Atlassian’s commitment to operate on 100% renewable energy and reach net zero emissions. The project will target:

● 50% less embodied carbon in construction compared to a conventional building

● 50% less energy consumption compared with a new conventionally operated building and solar panels in the vertical facades, to generate green power on-site

● The building will operate on 100% renewable energy from day one and include solar panels built into the facade

It will completely regenerate Central Station as part of the NSW Government’s plan to build a new tech precinct attracting 25 000 workers.

Atlassian is the first anchor tenant to sign up to the precinct plan.

Construction of the Atlassian headquarters will generate 2500 additional jobs and add almost one billion dollars a year to the Australian economy.

Once complete, 4000 Atlassian staff will use the building. The existing YHA at the site will be revitalised and incorporated into the lower levels of the new building.

The existing heritage parcel shed will also be incorporated into the development.

Atlassian Co-Founder and Co-CEO Scott Farquhar says, "Technology can turbo-charge Australia’s recovery. That’s why we’re building this precinct. We want to create jobs, ideas and innovation.

"This will be home to thousands of workers and the best new ideas. If you want to work in tech - this is the place you will want to be.

"Sydney has the potential to be one of the world’s leading technology cities and the creation of a tech precinct sends a loud signal that we’re in the race to take a slice of the world’s most valuable market. That’s an exciting place to be."