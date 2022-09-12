A four-bedroom luxurious penthouse at ESSENCE, an exclusive residential property in Brighton from boutique property developer Kervale has been sold off-the-plan for $10.2 million, smashing the price record in this suburb.

The current rate for Brighton is $19,000 per square metre, which was achieved in August last year for a five-bedroom house. The ESSENCE sale equates to a whopping $22,000 per square metre, and is also the highest price ever achieved for an apartment, breaking the $8.2 million record achieved in 2019 for a three-bedroom apartment.

Designed by Bruce Henderson Architecture, ESSENCE features 22 exclusive residences that blend elegant contemporary design with refined liveability. According to Kervale, the homes respond to the needs of tomorrow by providing luxurious amenities and facilities to those looking to downsize without compromising their lifestyle.

While not downsizing, the penthouse buyer was drawn to the luxurious design of ESSENCE, which includes a private rooftop and swimming pool, complete with city and bay views. The new owner will be working with the team at Bruce Henderson Architects and Kervale to add a bespoke and personal touch to the space to suit their lifestyle and family.

“The development itself is nothing short of spectacular; the street appeal, common facilities, and features of the apartment itself are so far superior to any that I have seen elsewhere. I have been amazed at how invested the team from Bruce Henderson Architects and Kervale have been in ensuring that the final layout and specification meet my requirements and approval.”

Observing that the record-breaking sale points to a still-thriving luxury apartment market, Kervale sales director Michael Ryan said, “The four-bedroom penthouse is the jewel in the crown; it has all the elements often reserved for an expansive house and truly is the epitome of luxury living in Brighton.”

“The local buyer had been searching for a long time to find an expansive home with city views that was really special and the ESSENCE penthouse offered just that – four bedrooms, two studies, an eight-car garage, a spiral staircase to a private rooftop complete with a pool and all the amenities reserved exclusively for residents, all while providing a lock up and leave lifestyle,” says Ryan.

Graham Morrison, managing director of Bruce Henderson Architects says the amenities on offer are reminiscent of a 6-star hotel.

“The idea behind the design was to be able to provide people with large homes to be able to downsize but still have the facilities they’re used to. In some cases they haven’t experienced this level of comfort before,” says Morrison.

ESSENCE comprises two buildings with 11 residences in each wing and a central courtyard creating a street presence that aligns with the natural rhythm of the neighbourhood via purposeful architecture. Designed with discerning owners in mind, the state-of-the-art homes combine spacious comfort with considered amenities. Bringing something extra to apartment living, the private residents' area beneath the ground floor includes a wine cellar, residents’ lounge area, private dining room, kitchenette, billiards table, and a private gym and yoga studio.

ESSENCE is currently under construction and is scheduled for completion in early 2023. The remaining apartments are priced from $1.495 million with the penthouses starting at $3.5 million.