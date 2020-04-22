Asite launches construction industry report

Asite has today launched a new research report into the trends set to impact the construction industry globally in 2020, including Asia-Pacific.

The report also examines the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic and considers how this will impact the industry in the coming 12 months.

Research was conducted on different regions – namely, Asia-Pacific, United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and India – to examine key trends in those regions and their relatedness.

The snapshot report delves into some of the most innovative insights this year. It aims to provide the construction industry with a clear view of its future and determines what the industry needs to do to move forward, overcome current challenges, and build on the progress taking place.

Nathan Doughty, Asite CEO, says,“We are delighted to launch our first research report of 2020, focusing on the construction trends set to impact the industry this year.”

“When we began our research, we could not have known how drastically the world would change in such a short time. This change and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted our findings and will continue to shape our industry long after the pandemic has passed.”

In its conclusion, the report demonstrates how shared trends and developments across regions might offer a solution to the current crisis.

Digital engineering and the establishment of strategic operating models are suggested as key to building resilience and safeguarding the industry.

The report also calls on the industry to recognize their interdependence and develop a strategy that is both regionally engaged and globally responsive.

Key takeaways from the report include; Asian construction boom set to ease following COVID-19, rising demand for construction equipment. increased infrastructure investment linked to urbanisation, Australia’s industry growth linked to infrastructure investment, impact of European Green Deal, North America Smart City dominance to continue, Post-Brexit decline before stabilising, substantial infrastructure development in Dubai in preparation for Expo 2020 and growth of the Indian modular construction market.