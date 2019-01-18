Asia Pacific Architecture Forum returns to Brisbane

The 2019 Asia Pacific Architecture forum will return to Brisbane from 13 to 26 March, 2019.

The program features a range of free and ticketed events, including exhibitions, installations, symposia, an awards evening, lectures and workshops, which will engage architecture and design professionals, educators and enthusiasts. The Architecture Symposium, a one-day headline event, and the Australian Library Design Awards and Conference, showcasing the best in contemporary library design, will be held at State Library of Queensland.

State Librarian and CEO, Vicki McDonald, says the two-week program will showcase architecture’s pivotal role in the Asia Pacific and its influence on people’s lives.

“Over the years this world-class event has attracted high-calibre international architects and designers to the State Library, and this year we have speakers from Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand. We are excited to facilitate the sharing of knowledge and stories which will inspire possibilities and creativity in architecture.”

This year the forum coincides with Home, a major exhibition of residential images from across Queensland, taken by a professional photographer in the 1960s and ‘70s.

“Our international visitors will have the opportunity to see how Queenslanders lived half a century ago – it’s essential to understand the past when imagining the future,” says McDonald.

“Returning for its fourth edition, the Asia Pacific Architecture Forum has established itself as a vital event, connecting Australian practitioners with influential architects and thinkers from across the region,” says Architecture Media editorial director Katelin Butler.

“As the world gets smaller and an ever-increasing number of Australian architects, designers and planners practice abroad, engagement with our wider region has never been more important.”

Highlights of the 2019 forum include the Architecture Symposium, which explores the innovative thinking and transformative projects creating new world cities for the emerging Asian Century; the UQ International Architecture lecture series, featuring leading international architects; curator-led tours of Home: a suburban obsession exhibition; speed-dating an architect and many more.

The full program of events will be announced in the coming months.

Pictured: The Wine, Ayutthaya Project by Boonserm Premthada. Boonserm is one of the Architecture Symposium's speakers. Image: Supplied