Co-operate, co-design, co-exist – this is the theme of the upcoming Asia Pacific Architecture Festival 2022 to be held in Brisbane from 12 – 25 March with an exciting and thought-provoking program of exhibitions, installations, symposia, lectures and workshops.

Representing a collaboration between the State Library of Queensland and Architecture Media, publisher of ArchitectureAU, the annual Asia Pacific Architecture Festival (APAF) promotes and celebrates architecture’s pivotal role in the culture, sustainability and economy of the Asia Pacific region.

APAF 2022 is curated by Cox Architecture director Christina Cho and Architecture Media associate editor Georgia Birks, with the interdisciplinary program based primarily in Brisbane and satellite events being held in Queensland’s regions as well as in the Asia Pacific.

A major highlight of the 2022 program is The Architecture Symposium, which will explore the theme of the festival – ‘Co-operate, co-design, co-exist’, and is presented by Architecture Media as part of the Design Speaks series. Looking beyond Australian shores to the broader Asia Pacific region, the symposium will explore how architects and designers can leverage the myriad opportunities of working collectively with other built environment professionals as well as with those working outside the industry. The program features nine speakers from the Asia Pacific region.

Festival events also include the Two to the Valley exhibition at Maud Street Photo Gallery, a photographic record of Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley by David Hinchliffe through its several transformations; Environments of Tomorrow, a 90-minute virtual session that will present perspectives on the state of India’s built environment; Paul Memmott’s lecture on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Housing in Queensland; COVID Retrospect: A Reconsidered Residential Habitat Live Panel Discussion, where Luke Hayward (Atelier Luke), Kirsty Volz (Toussaint and Volz) and Tom O’Shea (Five Mile Radius) will share their thoughts and approach to their work, as well as their views on designing in a post-pandemic world; and the Tapestry Design Prize for Architects 2021 Finalists Exhibition.

Image: Two to the Valley is a photographic exhibition featuring the work of former Brisbane city councillor and now painter David Hinchliffe.