Speakers line up for Planning Congress 2023 in Adelaide

The Planning Institute of Australia (PIA) Congress will be hosted in Adelaide from 24-26 May. This annual event will see over 600 delegates including senior planning experts gather to examine the drivers of change and help prepare for what may lead to success or failure in designing our cities.

As a Platinum Sponsor of this year’s Congress, Arup has organised an impressive speaker line-up to examine the significance of foresight and resilience in planning inclusive and thriving cities. Arup experts will speak on a range of vital topics including electric vehicle charging infrastructure strategies, the impact of flexible working on the lifeblood of our cities, designing cities that work for women, and the co-design process with traditional landowners.

Anna Robinson, planning and design lead, Australasia said: “The PIA Congress is an important opportunity for the industry to come together and share knowledge that will help address major planning challenges. Our focus on foresight will examine strategies and technologies that improve our ability to prepare for disruption and ensure we’re creating spaces and cities that produce more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable futures.”

Jonathan Kinghorn, cities, planning and design – Australasia leader said: “Excellence in urban planning and design sets our cities and the people who move through them up for success. Whether it’s thinking about how we enable the shift to more sustainable modes of transport or designing cities that genuinely consider the needs and safety of women, the work we do has a daily impact for the people who live in and visit Australia’s thriving cities. I’m looking forward to this annual gathering of our profession to discuss and tackle some of the most pressing challenges of our time.”

For more information, go to https://www.planning.org.au/eventsandcpdnew/congress