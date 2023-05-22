A number of Arup talent will descend upon Adelaide as part of the annual Planning Institute of Australia (PIA) Congress hosted in Adelaide from 24-26 May.

The Congress will host over 600 delegates, including senior planning experts, to examine the drivers of change and help prepare for the success or failure for future citymaking methods.

Arup is the Platinum Sponsor of the Congress, with a number of the consultancy firm experts to be involved in a number of talks examining the significance of foresight and resilience in planning inclusive and thriving cities. These talks will include electric vehicle charging infrastructure strategies, the impact of flexible working on the lifeblood of our cities, designing cities that work for women, and the co-design process with traditional landowners.

“The PIA Congress is an important opportunity for the industry to come together and share knowledge that will help address major planning challenges,” says Arup’s Anna Robinson, Planning and Design Lead, Australasia.

“Our focus on foresight will examine strategies and technologies that improve our ability to prepare for disruption and ensure we’re creating spaces and cities that produce more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable futures.”

Arup speakers and topics include:

Orr Niv Shallev | Trust and uncertainty in Aboriginal co-design processes: Ovingham Level Crossing Removal Project

Jason Hoad | Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Strategy: Enabling local government to rollout equitable future transport solutions in Perth’s southwest

Grace Lambeth | How does the ‘work from anywhere’ trend fundamentally alter the lifeblood of our cities?

Nicholas Kamols | Into the metaverse: The intersection of real, digital and virtual environments as they relate to planning

Gandrie Apriandito and Fahdiana Pratiwi | Enabling the shift to low-carbon transport through safety improvements for vulnerable groups

Anna Robinson | Designing cities that work for women

Jaime Traspaderne | Planetary health vs human health

“Excellence in urban planning and design sets our cities and the people who move through them up for success,” says Jonathan Kinghorn, Cities, Planning and Design – Australasia Leader at Arup.

“Whether it’s thinking about how we enable the shift to more sustainable modes of transport or designing cities that genuinely consider the needs and safety of women, the work we do has a daily impact for the people who live in and visit Australia’s thriving cities. I’m looking forward to this annual gathering of our profession to discuss and tackle some of the most pressing challenges of our time.”

For more information on the Congress, click here.