City of Sydney seeks bold artworks for public spaces

Art & About Sydney 2020, the City of Sydney's year-round creative arts program that hosts artworks in public spaces, invites local and international artists to submit their ideas for consideration.

According to the brief, the artworks should be bold, have artistic excellence and mass appeal, surprise people as they explore the city, and encourage both visitors and locals to see the city in a new light.

Creatives in all art forms can send expressions of interest until Sunday 24 February 2019, with selected projects presented from January to December 2020.

"Sydney is a vibrant city with a thriving cultural scene. Art & About Sydney is about bringing art into the public realm so the work of talented local and overseas artists can be enjoyed by Sydneysiders and visitors," lord mayor Clover Moore says.

According to the mayor, the artworks should be able to temporarily transform public spaces across the city, keeping them lively and interesting for people as they go about their daily lives.

Art & About Sydney 2020 is open to visual artists, theatre makers, curators, collectives, producers, architects, designers and choreographers as well as anyone with a big creative idea.

The City will offer financial support of between $40,000 and $85,000 to assist with project costs.

Visit Art & About Sydney 2020 for a copy of the brief and submission guidelines.