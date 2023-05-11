The unique design character of Adelaide’s Festival Plaza

One of Adelaide’s largest public redevelopment projects in recent times, the new Festival Plaza public realm is the centrepiece of a wider regeneration. Featuring a combination of dynamic entertainment and social areas, this major redevelopment aims to revitalise and connect formerly disparate parts of Adelaide’s major events and entertainment precinct, including Adelaide Oval, the railway station, Sky City Casino and the Festival Centre.

Opened in March 2022, this phase of the Festival Plaza upgrade incorporates 8,000sqm of reinvigorated public space, designed as a destination for recreation and relaxation for both local and international visitors. Further stages will provide an additional 7,900sqm of renewed open space, totalling 16,500sqm.

The stunning Plaza includes a 20-metre-long interactive water feature, six 11-metre-wide arbours, and statement curved seating and shelters set within raised landscaped surroundings alongside an intricate pattern of stone paving.

The Festival Plaza public realm upgrade is a key component of the larger $1 billion Festival Plaza redevelopment, undertaken by the State Government in partnership with SkyCity Adelaide and Walker Corporation. The project, which began in 2016, is due for completion in 2025.

Images: Big River Groupʼs ArmourForm assists in enabling the unique design character of the Festival Plaza Redevelopment / Supplied