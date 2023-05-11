Logo
The unique design character of Adelaide’s Festival Plaza
One of Adelaide’s largest public redevelopment projects in recent times, the new Festival Plaza public realm encompasses two hectares of space and is the centrepiece of a wider regeneration.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

11 May 2023

FestivalPlaza_ArmourForm.jpg

ArmourForm is a premium bendable formply ideal for curved formwork applications

FestivalPlaza_ArmourForm

FestivalPlaza_ArmourForm_2.jpg

ArmourForm helped bring the unique design character of the space to life

FestivalPlaza_ArmourForm_2

ArmourForm-shapes-unique-design-of-Festival-Plaza-1732010475.png

One of Adelaide’s largest public redevelopment projects in recent times, the new Festival Plaza public realm is the centrepiece of a wider regeneration. Featuring a combination of dynamic entertainment and social areas, this major redevelopment aims to revitalise and connect formerly disparate parts of Adelaide’s major events and entertainment precinct, including Adelaide Oval, the railway station, Sky City Casino and the Festival Centre.

Opened in March 2022, this phase of the Festival Plaza upgrade incorporates 8,000sqm of reinvigorated public space, designed as a destination for recreation and relaxation for both local and international visitors. Further stages will provide an additional 7,900sqm of renewed open space, totalling 16,500sqm.

The stunning Plaza includes a 20-metre-long interactive water feature, six 11-metre-wide arbours, and statement curved seating and shelters set within raised landscaped surroundings alongside an intricate pattern of stone paving.

Festival Plaza

The Festival Plaza public realm upgrade is a key component of the larger $1 billion Festival Plaza redevelopment, undertaken by the State Government in partnership with SkyCity Adelaide and Walker Corporation. The project, which began in 2016, is due for completion in 2025.

Images: Big River Groupʼs ArmourForm assists in enabling the unique design character of the Festival Plaza Redevelopment / Supplied

