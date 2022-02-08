The Future Melbourne Committee have given Argo Group and Hickory the go-ahead for a new 23-storey mixed-use tower located at 570 Little Bourke, which will see the developers create more than 21,000sqm of net lettable area.

A number of amendments were made to the initial development application which has ensured floor plates of approximately 1,000sqm. Argo has also purchased the adjacent property, located at 232 King Street, which has allowed for a larger precinct.

The tower has been designed by Fender Katsalidis, and will contain first rate building amenity, with the amendments also ensuring an enhanced urban design outcome.

Argo Group Managing Director, Nick Argyrou, says the approval of the project solidifies the evolution in quality workplaces in Melbourne.

“It has always been our intention to create a world-class office destination for the 570 Little Bourke development, from our initial collaborations with UN Studio + XO Projects to the renowned expertise Fender Katsalidis bring to this significant amendment,” he says.

“This development continues to elevate the quality and offering of our workplaces with unequalled amenity and design excellence, creating an enduring environment for city workers.

The project features a monolithic facade, and will include a mix of historic and contemporary architecture. The development will also see the revitalisation of the Great Western Hotel, as well as the newly acquired 232 King Street property, with the site having improved street activation with enlarged through-block links to the pocket park, and significant rejuvenation of Brown Alley through the reuse of existing laneway brickwork.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our design brought to life, which will further enhance and enliven the precinct. With complimentary amenities and uses suited to integrating work and life, we hope this will encourage people to re-engage the site, while enhancing the liveability of Melbourne’s CBD,” says Fender Katsalidis Director, James Pearce.

“Our design aims to enrich Melbourne’s laneway culture through the provision of an activated arcade link, connecting the tree-lined boulevard of King Street and Brown Alley’s pocket park.

“It also encapsulates the various characteristics of the multiple site frontages, while retaining the

local pub.”

Construction is set to commence in late 2022, with the building scheduled for completion in 2024.

Image: Supplied