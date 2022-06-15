Two of Victoria’s largest cities – Melbourne and Geelong say they are set to enhance their Safe City Camera Networks.

Via integrated security solutions supplied by Axis, over 300 CCTV cameras have been upgraded to Axis’ PTZ cameras across the two cities.

The high-performance PTZ cameras are not like ordinary CCTV camera as they enable the automatic detection between vehicles and pedestrians while also providing insights of the traffic flow and patterns.

“The data and insight that our technology provides is critical in the proper planning and management of public spaces and transport,” says Johnny Lee, Business Development Manager, Transportation and Smart Cities, Axis Communications ANZ.

“Our technology was originally planned to boost security around club and nightlife precincts, but both cities are increasingly utilised to understand how their respective cities are changing,” says Lee.

On the positive side, one advantage of the Axis implementation is the first-ever dedicated Congestion Management Team, established to respond in real-time to bottlenecks, incidents, and breakdowns.

Victoria’s State Government has invested in this so-called ‘congestion-busting technology’, including 700 extra traffic monitoring cameras and almost 200 wireless traffic sensors to help monitor and ease traffic congestion in cities like Melbourne

“As we return to post Covid normality we begin to see an increase in the use of roads and public transportation, a key to delivering an efficiently flowing city is to understand how it operates. From the flow of vehicles & pedestrians through to effects of events on transport infrastructures such as parking and public transport. Data analytics and automations allow for transport operators and city councils to make informed decision and plan for the future.” says Lee.

Deputy Mayor Trent Sullivan says the upgrades to the network will provide improved public safety and transport planning in Greater Geelong.

“This type of smart technology is game-changing as it provides accurate data to inform public space and transport planning,” the Deputy Mayor says.

“The cameras in Central Geelong are linked to a control centre that is monitored by both specially trained council staff and Victoria Police,” he says, adding that, “Having real-time data on usage of public spaces means we can make sure Central Geelong and our townships are attractive, vibrant and active.”

Axis has gone on record to say that it has “a proven track record of offering ‘Smart Cities’ solutions worldwide and is continuing efforts to help Australian cities be smoothly operating, lively hubs of activity that protect citizens whilst still respecting their privacy.”

Image: Photo by Lianhao Qu on Unsplash