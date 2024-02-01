University of Newcastle says it hopes that the local community will assist in the next phase for the design process of its new student accommodation building, which has been overseen by Architectus.

Able to house 450 students, the proposed nine-storey building will front Worth Place and Civic Lane, activating the streetscape of each with communal spaces and ground floor retail. The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Alex Zelinsky AO, believes community feedback is critical to the outcomes of the facility.

"We want to make sure this project is designed to provide contemporary, supportive, and comfortable student housing; help address the increasing need for student accommodation in the region; and support our local businesses and community to thrive,” he says.

"We are committed to expanding housing options, increasing capacity and alleviating rental pressures, and we look forward to collaborating with the community to enhance the student experience and deliver a high-quality, welcoming facility for our region.”

Local Indigenous stakeholders were involved in the initial design concept, creating a culturally safe environment for all users.

"Continuing to respect and celebrate the Aboriginal community's extensive cultural heritage and connection to this land is a top priority for the University from start to finish on this project,” Zelinsky says.

“We're pleased with the interest received so far and look forward to strengthening our partnership with Indigenous communities in our regions and beyond."

The project’s enabling works contract has recently gone out to tender, which includes site preparations and the relocation of approximately 45 existing parking spaces. The university says it hopes to submit a State Significant Development Application in the coming months, with completion of the building slated for 2026.