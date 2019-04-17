Architectus reveals its design of Sydney’s ‘healthiest workplace’

Designed by Architectus, Barrack Place’s design strongly references the location’s history as a warehousing precinct in the late 1800’s, where carriages would load goods in and out of shops and hotels through cobbled laneways and barber shops would service the local workers.

Its brick façade and laneway retail arcade sit beneath a contemporary office tower, which has already received a 6 Star Green Star – As Built rating and was the first building in Australia to receive the WELL Core & Shell Gold Pre-certification by the International WELL Building Institute.

Spanning 23 levels and offering 22,000sqm of space, the deliberate residential design touches of bleached timber cladding, exposed brick facades and charcoal metal framing have been used in the building’s entrance to create a warm, tactile environment to encourage occupants to pause and spend time in the space during their working day.

Throughout the office component, balconies and lightwells have been included to draw natural light deep into the floorplate and to enable greater flexibility in how the space is used and subdivided. Incorporating large, connected floorplates throughout the building was a key aspect of the design solution to enable tenants to achieve organic collaboration within the workplace in their fit-out designs.

Barrack Place’s focus on helping tenants create healthier and happier workplaces is underpinned by advanced technology, which has been integrated into the fabric of the building.

It is one of the first buildings to utilise smart sensor technology in all of its lighting, which can reduce electricity costs by up to 78 percent

Landscaped, New York-style outdoor terraces have also been incorporated into the sixth and seventh floors taking advantage of natural design alignment with adjacent buildings and offered as a way to democratise access to these spaces for different tenants, adding a residential feel that is rare in commercial buildings.

Image: Supplied