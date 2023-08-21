Logo
Architectus reveals community-centred design for new $60M Kangan Institute facility
The newly released designs for Kangan Institute’s $60-million Health and Community Centre of Excellence reveals a bold, future-focused, community-centred sustainable facility that is set to transform the Broadmeadows campus.
Branko Miletic
21 Aug 2023

The interactive training and learning environments span three levels, all connected by a light-filled atria

The building is designed to connect with the adjacent Broadmeadows Town Park and welcome people into the campus

Featuring highly engaging and interactive training and learning environments spanning three levels, all connected by a light-filled atria, the new centre, which is funded by the Victorian Government, will support courses in aged care, mental health, disability, pathology, allied health, and early childhood education and care.

The new building will also include a virtual reality immersion gallery, simulated multi-bed hospital and aged care suites, along with specialist health laboratories, providing students with access to a range of hands-on learning opportunities.

Architectus principal, Ruth Wilson explains that the building is designed to connect with the adjacent Broadmeadows Town Park and welcome people into the campus.

“We’ve designed the new building with an open and inviting entry, creating ease of access to the building’s community-focused facilities,” Wilson said.

“The highly transparent southern façade connects students to the neighbouring green landscape and showcases the unique learning activities occurring within the building, while the northern brick façade responds to Broadmeadows’ history, growing urban context and pays homage to Yuroke Creek.”

“Architectus is privileged to be part of this confident first step in a new era of vocational education on the Broadmeadows campus,” she added.

Kangan Institute’s chief executive officer Sally Curtain said the new facility is designed with the future and community in mind.

“Through strong collaboration with industry and local partners, the Health and Community Centre of Excellence is designed to be a game changer for aspiring health and community workers in Melbourne’s north,” Sally said.

“It’s a centre built with community for the community, ensuring locals have the opportunity to access state-of-the-art training facilities as they prepare for in-demand jobs of tomorrow.”

Construction by Hutchinson Builders has commenced on the facility, which is scheduled to open in 2025.

