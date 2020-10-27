Architectus redesigns The Langston at Epping

Architectus has revealed a new design for ‘Central’, the second stage of Cbus Property’s project The Langston in Epping, New South Wales.

Inspired by abundant amenity and with features usually the domain of luxury inner-CBD apartment projects, Architectus’ redesign of Central will elevate apartment living in Epping. The re-invigorated design responds to changing market conditions and provides ample amenity in line with new expectations from buyers for apartment living following the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Communal areas introduced will include a Pool Deck with a 20m pool and poolside cabanas, a Wellness Hub and Sky Lounge & Dining spaces. A podium-level garden will include landscaped green space with barbecue facilities and play areas for children, complemented by adjacent multipurpose rooms for residents.

Central will also be home to a co-working space, following community consultation identifying the growing need for remote working spaces. This amenity will also have access to the podium-level garden to promote a healthier work experience outdoors. The commercial space will be coupled with 2,100 square metres of mixed-use retail including a supermarket, café and restaurants.

Architectus principal Farhad Haidari says, “Central’s curvaceous form was designed to maximise the outlook whilst responding to wind conditions and promoting solar access within the development.

The building’s striking architecture is complemented by premium amenity that has been curated and designed to seamlessly blend with the residential nature of the building. Central will provide residents with access to world-class apartment living not yet seen in Epping.”

The Langston and Central have also been designed to bring public open space and amenity to the community, providing 2,750sqm of public space and pedestrian connectivity to Epping train station.

Image: Supplied