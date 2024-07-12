Architectus announces the opening of a new studio in Canberra, strengthening its presence in the ACT. Our Canberra team is poised to work alongside the ACT Government and local clients to design and deliver future workplaces and city-shaping projects that celebrate Canberra’s unique character.

The Canberra studio will be led by Alex Lawlor, an associate principal who was Architectus’ National Leader Resilience + Renewal for the last three years, and has delivered the firm’s Sustainability & Resilience Framework.

Lawlor has over 30 years’ experience in architecture, urban design, strategic planning, development planning and portfolio management, and was recently recognised as a Victorian Green Star Champion of 2024 by the Green Building Council of Australia.

Light Rail Metro | Photographer: Brett Boardman

“We’re excited to officially put down roots in Canberra,” says Architectus CEO Ray Brown. “With an established presence in the city and significant new work underway such as the redevelopment of the Canberra Theatre Centre and Telstra Tower, it was a natural next step for us to go where the most progressive clients and projects are.”

“Of all Australian capitals, Canberra has a unique layering of heritage, master plans, planning controls and development criteria that presents exciting opportunities – the kind of design-driven, sustainable, human-centric spaces that our practice is known for.

“Alex’s ESG expertise and breadth of experience is a perfect mix for her new role as the Canberra studio leader where she’s focused on building relationships and making a positive, lasting impact on the vitality of Canberra.”

Telstra Tower | Render by Architectus

Architectus has worked on a number of projects in the city over the years, completing urban design projects such as Canberra Metro Stage 1, expanding our Education + Research portfolio with clients such as Australian National University, and taking on a range of other work including The Capitol Residence apartments in the heart of the city as well as major civic projects including the redevelopment of iconic buildings such as the Canberra Theatre Centre and Telstra Tower.

The Capitol | Photographer: Brett Boardman

Building on the practice’s local presence, the studio is well-positioned to contribute to the city’s growth across several markets, offering comprehensive design services with a focus on sustainability and community wellbeing.

“Canberra is a vibrant city of movers and shakers – a place that fosters the kind of innovation that bubbles up when you have a population that's highly educated with a lot of students and a good dose of entrepreneurial spirit. That excites me as someone who has dedicated a lot of time to exploring new directions in design,” Lawlor says.

“Our permanent presence in Canberra makes it easier for our teams to support ongoing work and creates great opportunities for staff to expand their design skills and gain exposure to projects that capture the imagination and transform cities. This studio is an opportunity to contribute beautiful, sustainable spaces that help our local clients and the community thrive.”

Main image: Canberra Theatre Centre | Render by: Henning Larsen