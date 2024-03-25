A new build-to-rent and mixed-use development in Renewal SA’s Bowden precinct in Adelaide’s inner-north has received planning approval.

Designed by Architectus for Sentinel Fund Manager Australia (Sentinel Australia), the Australian arm of leading American development and real estate investment management firm Sentinel Real Estate, the project will be South Australia’s first purpose-built institutional build to rent community with 240 apartments.

Located at Lot 53 on the prime corner of Third and Gibson streets in the Bowden precinct, the approved development, comprising 12 storeys and a mezzanine, will be purpose-built for renters and offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a range of layouts available to suit different household preferences.

The development will be professionally managed under Sentinel Australia’s dedicated property management platform, Kinleaf, with professional management, leasing and maintenance staff located on-site to assist residents throughout their rental experience. The apartments will be pet-friendly, and residents will enjoy a range of amenities including a swimming pool, fitness centre, residents’ lounge, barbeque facilities, and two open green terraces on the podium level.

The mixed use development will also feature retail spaces on the ground floor including the on-site Kinleaf office, a business centre, and small-office-home-office spaces.

According to South Australia’s Minister for Housing and Urban Development Nick Champion, the development will add to the diversity of Adelaide’s housing stock and play a vital role in enhancing Bowden’s vibrant urban village.

“The build-to-rent asset class is game-changing for South Australia because it challenges the established tenant/landlord relationship by giving power back to tenants – critical when rental vacancies are at below 1 per cent,” Minister Champion said.

“The Bowden precinct is becoming an increasingly diverse and vibrant provider of housing options for South Australians looking for alternative and flexible housing options.”

In keeping with Sentinel Australia’s industry-leading commitment to sustainability across its Build to Rent portfolio, the approved development will target carbon neutral certification, a minimum 5-Star Green Star rating from the Green Building Council of Australia, and a minimum 7.5-star average NatHERS rating across the building on completion. Sustainable living features include EV charging stations, internal and external bike parking, energy-efficient appliance packages in all apartments, solar panels for common area energy supply, recycled water supply for garden bed irrigation, multiple recycling streams to reduce waste, and green landscaping throughout the development.

“We are pleased to receive development approval for what will be South Australia’s first purpose-built institutional build to rent community,” Sentinel’s managing director in Australia Keith Lucas says.

“Across our portfolio, our focus is on delivering high-quality and sustainable living outcomes for renters with well-designed apartments, access to a range of amenities, and dedicated leasing, management and maintenance teams on-site to provide residents with a more convenient and refined rental experience.

“The development is designed to offer South Australians greater housing choice and to add to the vibrancy of the walkable and inviting Bowden Urban Village. We’re proud to be bringing the innovative housing model to Adelaide,” Lucas adds.

Architectus principal Oliver Mayger says, “The ambition is to create a strong sense of place, with architecture and spaces that complement the character of the precinct while also adding new vibrancy to Bowden. We prioritised equitable amenities for residents, maximising apartment access to solar and natural light, reduced overshadowing to enhance views, and improved connections to the adjacent park and pedestrian links. Our design scheme is responsive to the precinct’s evolving characteristics through form, scale and materiality.”

The Bowden precinct is the South Australian government’s first higher density urban infill revitalisation project that will eventually house more than 3,000 new residents. Located just 2.5 kilometres from Adelaide’s CBD on 16 hectares of land, it sets new standards in urban renewal for the state and is re-emerging as a vibrant inner-city destination with pedestrian- and bike-safe streets, green open spaces, easy access to public transport and lifestyle amenities, and a focus on providing sustainable and energy-efficient housing.

Image: Supplied