Architectus-designed NewLife Darling Harbour is officially open

NewLife Darling Harbour, an Architectus-designed residential development by TWT in Ultimo, NSW was officially opened with the unveiling of a new art installation for the local community.

The opening ceremony was attended by Gavin Zhang, director of TWT Property Group, Michael Harrison, principal of Architectus, and Tony Touma, executive chairman of Parkview as well as several famous artists including Xia Hang, who designed the installation.

Comprising of 199 modern apartments across four towers, the NewLife Darling Harbour precinct also includes ground floor retail and commercial spaces, landscaped rooftops, an organic community garden and stunning views of the Sydney CBD skyline.

“We are honoured to unveil a new public artwork, ‘Memory Tree’ by Xia Hang for residents, the local community and wider Sydney-siders to enjoy. At TWT, we believe experiencing art improves wellbeing and should be part of everyday life, sparking conversations and interactions. Memory Tree is a key element of NewLife Darling Harbour that complements and enhances the surrounding neighbourhood,” says Zhang.

A new public community laneway at NewLife Darling Harbour connects Harris Street to Bulwara Road, improving pedestrian access to the new apartments and the local neighbourhood.

Observing that the artwork created a grand entrance to the new laneway, Hang said, “Memory Tree is an intricate, kinetic-lit, eight metre-high ‘tree’, which reflects the site’s history, present and future. I was inspired by my childhood love of early animations such as the Transformers series.”

Architectus visualised NewLife Darling Harbour as a lively collection of multi-dimensional buildings with a diverse range of living environments designed to mirror Ultimo’s historic character that also includes flexible retail spaces, sympathetic terrace-style living, communal facilities and podium apartments above, all designed to capitalise on the development’s excellent location.

NewLife Darling Harbour is situated in the heart of Sydney’s major educational, cultural and commercial hub, making it the ideal location for residents looking to combine work and play. The precinct offers easy access to the Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre, University of Technology Sydney and ABC Studios, as well as retail stores and restaurants at the Darling Harbour foreshore.