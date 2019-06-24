Architectus designed Barrack Place wins ULI Asia Pacific award

Barrack Place, an A-grade commercial development designed by Architectus was awarded the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Asia Pacific 2019 Award for Excellence.

Held in Shanghai recently, the ULI Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence recognise superior development efforts across the Asia Pacific region in the private, public and non-profit sectors. Projects are reviewed across their full development process, particularly, the architecture and design of the building as well as its community impact, level of innovation and environmental protection and enhancement.

Located at 151 Clarence Street in Sydney, Barrack Place offers 22,000 square metres of space across 23 levels. Awarded a 6 Star Green Star – As Built rating, the commercial tower was also the first building in Australia to receive the WELL Core & Shell Gold Pre-certification by the International WELL Building Institute in 2017.

Architectus managing principal Colin Odbert attributed the win to both Architectus and Investa’s commitment to delivering developments that exceeded expectations and showcased superior quality in design and architecture.

“Drawing inspiration from the heritage of the precinct, our focus was on creating a contemporary, commercial space that creatively reflects the history of the area, while providing a design solution that meets the needs of modern workers,” he added.

Mark Tait, group executive & head of commercial development at Investa says: “Investa is extremely proud of the excellent achievements and continued recognition received by Barrack Place. We would like to convey our appreciation to all of our consultants, contractors and stakeholders on the project for their contribution and shared vision in bringing Barrack Place to life.”