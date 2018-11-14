Architectus-designed $150 million Geelong Quarter project launched

Franzé Developments has officially launched the $150 million Geelong Quarter precinct, a new mixed use project on the Bellarine Peninsula designed by leading architecture firm, Architectus.

The Geelong Quarter is a new lifestyle precinct, which will contribute to Geelong’s evolution into a hub of culture and innovation. Located at 44 Ryrie Street at the intersection of Fenwick Street, the 2,700 square metre gateway site will comprise of a 180-room hotel, Holiday Inn & Suites Geelong; the Ryrie Residences offering 14 luxury apartments; a 1,000 square metre retail plaza; and 7,400 square metres of state-of-the-art commercial office space.

Paul Franzé, Founder and Managing Director of Franzé Developments:

“Geelong Quarter aims to create a new destination for the city centre. As Geelong continues to experience rapid growth in population and visitation, it is increasingly important to create a new link between the CBD, the arts precinct and the bay to ensure Geelong remains a highly desirable international waterfront city, with world-class facilities. There’s nothing like this in Geelong – it is our vision that this project will help to drive the city forward.

“Over 5.3 million visitors come to Geelong annually and 2.2 million are overnight visitors. The strong owner-occupier market, combined with the population boom, means there’s demand to cater for visitors to the city, as well as residents and workers. Geelong Quarter has been designed with this in mind, to cultivate significant activity that will add incredible value to the city.”

Matthew Smith, managing principal at Architectus, says Geelong Quarter embraces the future direction of Geelong while drawing inspiration from its history, with a modern take on industrial-influenced design.

“The gateway corner location has been stitched into the fabric of the city, linking pedestrian connections through the site to the adjacent cultural precinct, and activating the surrounding neighbourhood. The design draws on the history and architectural vernacular of the area, including the iconic wool stores of Geelong.

The restrained palette of materials consists of folded metals, rich textured concrete, recessive glazing, local hardwood, and hand-laid brick. Brick was selected for the podium and street wall for its robust materiality and strong compositional order, reflected in many significant buildings in the city.”

Construction of Geelong Quarter is scheduled to commence in late 2018, with completion expected in mid-2020.