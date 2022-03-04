Architectus has this week launched its Student Hub, which aims to assist architecture and design students throughout their time of tertiary studies.

A plethora of resources will be available to students that have been curated by the practice. It will be consistently updated and is able to be accessed via the Architectus website.

The new site features resources such as construction details, presentation techniques, building typologies, inspirational books, industry tips, articles, Principal interviews and other exclusive insights from some of the sharpest minds in the industry. The Student Hub is the first resource database of its kind in Australia, with Architectus focussed on promoting the professions of architecture, interior architecture, planning and urban design.

“I found it daunting moving from university into the profession, and I know a lot of budding architects feel the same way today,” says Principal and recently-appointed Melbourne Studio Leader, John Sprunt.

“Mentorship and education within the profession have become passions of mine. Everyone comes into architecture from different backgrounds and opportunities; there’s no single, straightforward path. Having the confidence to put yourself in the position where opportunities come your way is critically important and it is our job to equip students and graduates to gain that confidence.”

Architectus’ National Leader for Urban Features and Resilience, Alexandra Lawlor, says the Hub is designed to offer guidance through studies in a practical and inclusive way.

“We have built the Student Hub as a guiding light with resources that afford an unfettered glimpse into the world of working in architecture,” she says.

“These kinds of resources are truly vital in cultivating the designers of tomorrow. From being able to find accurate examples and tips, to accessing insights and inspiration, there is something that every student should benefit from.”

The Student Hub is now live at architectus.com.au/student_hub.

Image: Supplied