Architectus has cut the ribbon on a number of new buildings which will usher in a new chapter at Bellevue Hill’s Cranbrook School, located in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

After taking out a design competition five years ago, the construction of Architectus’ designs is now complete, which includes the new Vicars Centenary Building and Murray Rose Aquatic & Fitness Centre, which form part of a major campus renewal of Cranbrook’s senior school campus.

Opening last month, the communal spaces embody the institution’s holistic ethos. The future-focused Vicars Centenary Building features modern teaching and learning spaces, a theatre, chapel and assembly hall. Located beneath the Hordern Oval, the Murray Rose Aquatic & Fitness Centre comprises a 50-metre pool, sports hall and gym.

“Our guiding principles for the new buildings put people at the heart of the design, make a meaningful connection to place, and represent environmentally sustainable outcomes,” says Architectus Principal, Luke Johnson.

“The design creates a clear and intuitive network of connections across every level of the development, stitching the new facilities into a rich existing context,” he added. “It also physically ‘unlocks’ multiple links within the complex topography of the site, restores the primary significance of Hordern Oval, and forms a memorable new portal at Cranbrook’s most visible interface with New South Head Road.”

The highest point of the Centenary Building forms a horizontal platform with the Mackay Lawn.

“This new external space on Level 5 is intended as a focal point for social and ceremonial gathering, ‘bookended’ by the heritage-listed Cranbrook House and the beautiful new environment of the Chapel,” Johnson says.

“This upper-most level also restores the visual relationship Cranbrook House once had with its northern harbour-scape, where sailing vessels connected colonial Sydney with the rest of the world. The vista has symbolic significance to the school, which aims to foster both locally and globally connected citizens.”

An external courtyard and terrace sit on the fourth level of the Vicars Centenary building, which hold views of Hordern Oval. Jarrah seating is located between levels 3 and four of the building, drawing students to its heart, while drama and orchestral rehearsal spaces add to the hive of activity.

The Camelia Court on the second level has been expanded, which links the teaching spaces and Hordern Oval through the implementation of a new vista, which leads to a foyer and 275-seat drama theatre. The Great Hall now spills out into a generous open area which provides access to the Hordern Oval and the Murray Rose Aquatic & Fitness Centre.

“Our aim was to create an intersection of activities, communal endeavours and enduring built form that will nurture and foster the education of Cranbrook School students well into the school’s second century,” Johnson says.

Photography by Brett Boardman.