Architectus celebrated the official opening of its re-designed Sydney studio on 22 August.

A chance to mark the culmination of months of planning, design, and construction work spearheaded by the practice’s Workplace team, the whole team was filled with a sense of gratitude and excitement for the future of Sydney.

“Architectus is one of a new generation of dynamic design firms – commercially minded with a focus on delivery, costs and timing, and with a strong design ethos,” says Lord Mayor Clover Moore, addressing 150 clients, collaborators and colleagues.

“We rely on good designers to humanise and bring diversity to Sydney – Australia’s global city.

“Congratulations on the opening of this wonderful Sydney studio. On behalf of the people of Sydney, we are glad you’re here.”

Architectus’ new Sydney workspace reflects its commitment to innovative and sustainable design.

In a post-COVID world of work, the space has been thoughtfully designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and a sense of community.

From the open-plan layout to state-of-the-art amenity, every detail has been carefully considered to enhance the collaborative process for our team and our clients.

“We thank the Lord Mayor for sharing her vision for Sydney and the importance of design and architecture in shaping the city,” shares the practice.

“Her words resonated with our commitment to creating meaningful and sustainable spaces that enhance the lives of our community.”

Image: Supplied