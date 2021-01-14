Architectus celebrates completion of Sydney’s newest premium office tower

Maximising working space on a small floorplate and improving environmental building outcomes are some of the highlights of the boutique office development, 275 George in Sydney, which recently achieved practical completion.

Designed by leading Australian architecture and design firm Architectus for John Holland, Sydney’s newest premium office tower is built on a prime CBD site with a prominent corner location. The commercial development offers 7,300 square metres of new Premium and Grade A boutique office space across 15 levels, with the ground floor and level one earmarked for retail. 275 George also offers unrivalled connectivity, thanks to its close proximity to Wynyard Station and the new Sydney Light Rail.

The modern office tower brings together the best of high-quality bespoke workplace design and striking exterior architecture, which thoughtfully integrates locally sourced natural sandstone with a contemporary glass profile to respond to the building’s heritage context. A public artwork by Canberra-based artist Hannah Quinlivan featuring intersecting patterns of engraved line work is a highlight of the sandstone façade and awning of the building.

The use of natural materials such as sandstone and bronze in the interior spaces along with premium commercial amenities provide a curated workday experience for building users.

Architectus principal and Sydney studio leader, Colin Odbert said, “275 George is an elegant and sensitive addition to Sydney’s CBD, notable for its crisp façade detailing and use of local sandstone.

“The design takes advantage of the building’s central location, with excellent links to transport interchanges and spectacular views to the north on higher levels,” he added.

Architectus’ design team was led by Ray Brown, Terrence Chau and Odbert. Working within the constraints of a smaller floorplate, the design team focussed on maximising available workspace for tenants, which meant eliminating columns from the floors. A 15-metre column-free span from lift core to façade enables greater flexibility and interconnectivity for workers.

The completed project has achieved a 5 Star Green Star design review and is targeting a 5 Green Star Green Star Design & As Built v1.1 rating.. To support enhanced environmental building outcomes, the design team integrated features such as high-performance glazing on windows, sensor and targeted HVAC systems, 100 percent LED lighting, and a greater use of natural and locally sourced building materials.

Observing that the premium development would stand the test of time, Tom Roche, executive general manager - Development and Investments at John Holland, said, “275 George is a testament to the strong collaboration between developer and architect. We are extremely proud to provide our customers with this new standard in workplace design. From adaptable workspaces to upgrades in technology to reflect the post pandemic requirements and an emphasis on occupant comfort through health, wellbeing and green credentials, 275 George is perfectly situated to further enhance Sydney’s CBD.”

275 George is one of only a few office buildings to successfully reach completion in Sydney this year.