Architectus and Six Degrees appointed to design new TAFE

Victorian architects Architectus and Six Degrees have been officially appointed to design the $60 million redevelopment of Bendigo TAFE’s Bendigo city campus.

Victorian minister for Training and Skills and Higher Education Gayle Tierney has offered more than $2.3 million through the Regional and Specialists Training Fund for Bendigo TAFE to deliver courses in welding, plumbing, horticulture and disability to meet the needs of the local community and industry.

More enrolments are expected at TAFEs across Victoria, mainly due says the Victorian Government, to the $172 million Free TAFE program that is making 30 priority TAFE courses and 20 pre-apprenticeship courses tuition fee free from this year.

According to Architectus director Ruth Wilson, “With the refurbishment of three existing buildings - two of which being heritage listed - and the development of two new buildings, Architectus and architects in association Six Degrees, aim to deliver a collaborative environment that inspires new ways of learning and creating, while embracing the site’s historical context."

"The nature of the differing cohorts learning in an integrated campus encourages the students to find and develop their own individuality, promoting a feeling of support and belonging."

“Woven into the historic fabric of Bendigo, the new City Campus will celebrate Bendigo TAFE’s heritage and legacy in contributing to the region, showcasing Bendigo TAFE as an industry focused, forward looking and inspiring place to learn and develop future skills,” she says.