Architectus among world’s Top 100 architecture practices

UK-based Building Design has ranked leading Australian architectural firm Architectus among the Top 100 architecture practices in the world.

Architectus was placed 43rd overall in the 2019 World Architecture Top 100 big list while achieving 4th and 10th ranks respectively in the ‘office’ and ‘master planning’ market sectors.

A new entrant in the annual survey of more than 1000 of the world's largest practices, Architectus also achieved the unique honour of being the highest placed Australasian practice in the prestigious list.

The report says: “New entrant Architectus goes straight to the top of the Australasia rankings. The Australian practice combines 400 architects, interior architects, urban designers and urban planners in seven offices across Australia and New Zealand including a new office in Perth.”

A top-tier architecture, interior architecture, urban design and planning practice, Architectus has led projects in the commercial, workplace, education and rail infrastructure sectors, including office towers Wynyard Place, in association with Make Architects, Barrack Place and 100 Mount Street, several large workplace project appointments, the Sydney Metro City and Southwest in association with Foster + Partners with the METRON consortium, the Canberra Metro, and appointment as technical advisor to Rail Projects Victoria for the Victorian Rail Infrastructure Program (VRIP), in addition to several projects for Macquarie University and the Victorian Government through the Victorian Growth Area Schools Project.

Notable projects in the public and health sectors include Tūranga, the new Christchurch central library and the State Library Victoria Redevelopment, both in association with Schmidt Hammer Lasssen, and the University of the Sunshine Coast Hospital, in association with HDR.

Architectus managing director Ray Brown says, “Following a successful year of growth for Architectus, including expansion to Perth, the launch of the Urban Design and Planning team in Melbourne and appointment of nine Principals in 2018, we are very proud to be ranked as the top Australasian design studio in the WA100 and within the top 50 practices globally.

“The achievement is a testament to the remarkable work of our talented team and senior leadership, trusted by clients to deliver distinct community-shaping places within the commercial, education, interiors, public, residential, transport, urban design and planning sectors.

“While it’s an honour to be recognised globally, our greatest privilege is being able to shape our clients’ projects. We thrive off pushing the boundaries of each brief to consistently deliver complex projects, unique to individual context, community and location,” Brown says.