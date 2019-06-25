Architectus-SOM collaboration celebrates completion of 100 Mount Street, Sydney

100 Mount Street, a brand new glass-enclosed 35-storey commercial tower in the heart of North Sydney’s CBD is now open for business. Leading global design firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM) and architecture studio Architectus collaborated on the design of the tower, which was developed by owners Dexus in collaboration with builder Laing O’Rourke.

Supported by an innovative cross-braced exoskeleton structure, 100 Mount is anchored by an offset core and clad in a soaring glass curtain wall, offering panoramic views of Sydney Harbour, the Sydney Opera House, and Sydney Harbour Bridge. The tower’s interiors are designed to maximise daylight and open space, with 6-metre column-free zones to the north and south.

The ground floor features a series of open-concept spaces including a commercial lobby, café, and restaurant, with an 8-metre-tall glass wall providing shelter from the elements. At the street level, 100 Mount offers a series of retail storefronts along Walker Street, continuing around the corner of Mount Street and into the through-site link.

The 100 Mount building is targeting 5-star ratings on the Australian Green Star and National Australian Built Environment Rating Systems. The International WELL Building Institute has awarded the new tower the WELL Core & Shell Gold Pre-certification.

The building utilises both an offset core and the high-performance closed cavity façade to offer automatic daylight control and glare reduction, while maintaining maximum transparency. Sustainable design features also include chilled beam systems to reduce the building's environmental footprint.

“100 Mount is testimony to the excellent calibre and collaboration of our designers. Combining SOM’s global expertise and design evolution with Architectus’ best local expertise and execution has created a world class building. We are very proud of the attention to detail combined with an excellent vision and concept, which will set the benchmark in North Sydney for many generations to come,” says Paul Oates, Dexus head of development.

“Just as Architectus has achieved on 1 Bligh and Barrack Place, the ambition for 100 Mount Street was to create a highly efficient office building that sets a new benchmark for workplace design, public amenity and sustainability features,” says Ray Brown, CEO of Architectus.

“100 Mount is an embodiment of Sydney’s spirit of architectural innovation. SOM is proud to have continued this legacy, marrying it with our own history of innovation in skyscraper design worldwide," says Adam Semel, SOM managing partner.