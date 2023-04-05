Architectus, Conrad Gargett unveil practice merger

Architectus and Conrad Gargett have announced that the two iconic practices have merged business operations, as of today 5 April 2023.

Seen as a significant milestone for both practices, the unification of Architectus and Conrad Gargett consolidates a 700-strong workforce across seven studios to create one of Australia’s most diverse and sustainable design firms.

The combined expertise of the new practice now spans Education, Transport, Public, Defence, Health, Heritage, Urban Futures, Landscape Architecture, Commercial, Residential and Interior Architecture. The merger will deliver many benefits for our clients including greater scale, enhanced sector capability, and a more diverse talent pool as we develop and attract the best talent in the industry.

Architectus’ ventures into the Brisbane market have coincided with the practice’s boosted expertise across designing within the health, defence and heritage sectors. Conrad Gargett’s national footprint will now be strengthened even further across education, transport, public, urban futures, landscape, commercial, residential and interiors.

“Architectus and Conrad Gargett share a design philosophy to create sustainable, enjoyable and meaningful places for people, and we’re excited to bring our shared vision to life,” says Architectus CEO Ray Brown (pictured right).

“We look forward to introducing you to new faces of our joint team in due course and delivering even greater value for your projects through this partnership.”

Integration between the two teams is now underway and will roll out over the coming months. All current projects and teams will work as per usual until integration has reached completion.