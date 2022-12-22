Architectus’ 21st celebrations were held in a space rather familiar to the practice, at the recently opened Sydney Modern.

The practice has contributed exceptionally to Australia’s built environment since its inception in 2001, and now has studios in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

An array of industry personalities were on hand to celebrate the milestone, along with clients, media and colleagues.

Working closely alongside Japanese-based practice SANAA, Architectus was involved in a local architect capacity for Sydney Modern (pictured below), specifying an array of materials for the gallery including stone, glass and rammed earth walls.

"It's amazing. What has come to fruition is just incredible and I don’t think I would change anything,” says Architectus Senior Associate, John Jeffrey.”

Most recently, Architectus was announced the winner of the design excellence competition for the renewal of Powerhouse Ultimo (renders pictured below). Durbach Block Jaggers Architects, Tyrrell Studio, Youssofzay + Hart, Akira Isogawa and Yerrabingin collaborated with the practice on the submission, which was named the winner earlier this month.

Inspired directly by Country, the winning design seeks to celebrate the site’s heritage, with a pared back brick facade creating a walkable sky-expanding gorge from the new Creative Courtyard to the Goods Line Terrace. The new addition is respectful of the existing and welcoming of its immediate landscape, with circulation, terraces and gardens allowing the city to permeate through the spaces.

“At its best architecture is a collaborative art form, and even within one practice that requires collaboration amongst the people in that team,” says Architectus Director, Luke Johnson.

“For this project, we had the intuition that bringing together a diverse but friendly group of people who know one another and have enjoyed working with one another previously would create the conditions for lovely thinking.

“We are just over the moon to have been successful with DBJ and our other collaborators in this creative collective for Sydney's next major and very important cultural institution, the Powerhouse Ultimo renewal.”

Top Image: Architectus CEO Ray Brown speaks at the practice's 21st birthday.