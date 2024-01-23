Architecture with Pride returns for its sophomore year in 2024, with a number of curated events across Sydney and Melbourne to bring together a local and international mix of queer thinkers, parties and participation.

Sponsored by the likes of Architectus, Bates Smart, BVN, Carter Williamson and COX, and endorsed by the Australian Institute of Architects, the NSW Gender Equity Taskforce, and the Emerging Architects and Graduate Network (EmAGN), the events program seeks to challenge the status quo and celebrate the diversity of the built environment community.

2024’s theme ‘Our Future’, resonates with a number of built environment community members, calling upon the wider community to imagine and demand the world we rightfully deserve.

The full event program is listed below. To register your interest, visit www.architecturewithpride.com.au.

Sunday 4 February from 10:00: MIDSUMMA PRIDE MARCH - St Kilda

Parade, pride and party come together once a year in Melbourne’s iconic march celebrating solidarity in gender and sexuality diversity. Join over 53,000 people to celebrate Midsumma Pride March 2024! Everyone welcome. Participants are required to attend an info and networking session at Bates Smart on Thurs 01 Feb 18:00-21:00.

Thursday 15 February 19:30-00:00: THE ARCHITECTURE BALL – The Burdekin, Darlinghurst

The Architecture Ball is back to bring together our design community’s LGBTIQ+ practitioners (and all the allies) for a night of ecstasy and celebration with a line-up of some of Sydney’s best queer DJs and performers. If you’ve ever wanted to party with a bunch of queer architects and designers, then don’t miss this filthy hot space-making party.

Wednesday 21 February 18:00-21:00: LOVE LETTERS TO OUR FUTURE – Palms on Oxford, Darlinghurst

Love Letters to Our Future brings together 12 of Australia’s most diverse design practitioners and creatives for a PowerPoint-style presentation sharing their experiences exploring, designing, creating, and celebrating queer futures - each posed as a love letter. AWP will select 12 proposals for 5-minute immersive Love Letters. Speakers will receive $250 for their participation.

Friday 1 March 12:30-1400: IN CONVERSATION: QUEERING ARCHITECTURE – Tusculum, Potta Point

Moderated by CEO of the Australian Institute of Architects, Cameron Bruhn and joined by Practice Director of Smart Design Studio, Christina Markham, Director of Co-AP, Will Fung and Alison Cox, campaigner for gender neutral bathrooms to be mandated in the National Construction Code. This panel discussion will investigate the modes of queering architecture in the built form and our profession.

Saturday 2 March (All day): JOIN AWP IN THE MARDI GRAS PARADE – Oxford St, Sydney

Marching for the third year down Oxford Street in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade - Architecture with Pride will invite 80 queer and ally designers to celebrate Our Future. 50 AWP Sponsors will be joined by 30 designers (80 total in the float) in the community to march down Oxford Street.