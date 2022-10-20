The Walls Around Us, a design competition overseen by the Robin Boyd Foundation, invites students to design two houses on the site of the Boyd House in South Yarra.

The competition criteria asks for students to reflect on the interests and ideas of Boyd, one of Australia's foremost modernist architects. The winner will head to Venice for the 2023 Architecture Biennale on a trip sponsored by Brickworks.

While Boyd House was constructed in 1957, Boyd himself was an innovator. Students must channel the work and ideas of Boyd to create a place to live that responds to the site and context on Walsh Street in South Yarra. Entrants are required to incorporate a proposition relating to one or more of sustainability, adaptive reuse, Caring for Country, housing affordability and increased density.

A minimum of two dwellings must be created, with a maximum of three levels for each building. The building’s should be constructed with brickwork or blockwork to demonstrate the qualities the material brings to contemporary builds.

The Jury, featuring Brickworks Business Development Manager Eve Castle, University of Melbourne Architecture Chair Philip Goad and Robin Boyd Foundation Director Simon Pendal, will judge competition entrants on their ability to:

Engage with the ideas, vision, theories and research of Robin Boyd with particular focus on the Boyd House II/Walsh Street residence.

Develop a proposal which provides a response to environmental, economic, social, and cultural issues through architecture.

The understanding and creative use of material qualities and possibilities provided by brickwork and blockwork.

The presentation of creative and viable response to the site and context of 290 Walsh Street, South Yarra, and

Quality of presentation, clarity and quality of graphics, text and submitted materials.

The competition is named after Boyd’s publication ‘The Walls Around Us’ which provides a historical recount of the Australian built environment.

Students enrolled in an Australian architectural course are eligible for The Walls Around Us competition. Entries are now open and will remain so until Monday 30 January 2023. For more information, click here.

Image: Suppliers