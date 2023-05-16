Architecture students invited to enter NATSPEC Student Prize

NATSPEC has officially launched its 2023 edition of the Student Prize, with all Master of Architecture students eligible for the competition.

The briefing provided by the company asks students to explore the ways in which architects control and communicate the quality and performance of innovative design in construction.

The competition aligns with NATSPEC’s goals to improve construction methods and qualities nationwide, while driving down emissions attributed to the construction industry.

The winner will be chosen by an independent Jury, with a prize on offer of $8,000 and for the winning work to be published on the company’s website. Two entries will receive a Commendation award of $1,500 each.

‘What a Waste,’ last year’s Highly Commended entry by Mitchell Pianto of the University of Melbourne, is available to view on the NATSPEC website (pictured top).

Entries are accepted from students currently enrolled in an Australian university studying a Master of Architecture course accredited by the AACA. Students can enter individually or in teams of up to four members.

Registrations are now open, with submissions closing midnight AWST on Monday 4 December. For more information, visit www.natspec.com.au.