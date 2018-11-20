Logo
Architecture awards calendar released for 2019
Architecture awards calendar released for 2019

Architects can now keep abreast of industry award deadlines with a new comprehensive calendar for Australian architecture awards in 2019.
The calendar has been compiled by Verity Campbell Communications. Specialists in architecture and design marketing and writing, the agency publishes the awards calendar and other resources annually to help practices better understand the value, and potential reward, for good communications.

"We know that best-practice communications – revealing the value of architecture, its agency and potency – can transform individuals, practices and the industry as a whole."

The calendar is available for download here and will continue to be updated over the coming months as more award programs release their deadlines.

