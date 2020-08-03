Architecture and design community unite from the comfort of your couch

In a year of grounded flights and state-wide lockdowns, the INDE.Awards are here for an evening of connections and celebrations.

Marked on calendars and diaries as one of the nights of the year, the INDE team have been working around the clock to ensure that everyone can experience INDE. Gold—no matter where you are.

So, on the evening of Thursday August 13th, do as INDE.Awards Ambassador David Kauntiz says and “Get dressed up, pour a drink and put the kids to bed early,” because you’ve got a front row seat to a virtual event like no other.

Be there as the INDE.Awards unveil the best projects, objects, people and firms over the last 12 months and—best of all—enjoy the celebrations from the comfort of your own home.

From Sydney to Singapore and everywhere in between, this is your chance to experience the INDE.Awards like never before and reconnect to the Indo-Pacific architecture community.

As INDE.Awards Ambassadors and industry heavyweights Ryan Russell and Byron George (Russell & George) note, “it is even more important this year to unite as a community in the face of the ongoing global crisis, and see some positivity despite world events.”

Join us, host Peter Colquhoun, our shortlisters and partners for a night to remember.

Get excited, get involved and be there as INDE.Gold is revealed.

Here’s what you need to know:

INDE.Awards Digital Gala

Thursday August 13th

Ceremony beings 6:30pm AEST

Get your free ticket here.