Architecture HQ’s design of Kingswim’s new Manor Lakes facility, located at Manor Lakes Shopping Centre in Melbourne’s south-west, embodies contemporary leisure centre design, with robust materials and an influx of natural light creating an ideal swim centre for the local community.

Opening in September 2023, the 900 sqm centre has been developed over an 11 month period. Modern pools and premium change rooms are integrated within a building that features natural timber and a blue and white colour palette reminiscent of the Kingswim brand.

“Kingswim are proud to offer a brand new, innovative swim facility to the Manor Lakes community,” says Kingswim Executive Manager Katie Adams.

We have received an overwhelmingly positive response from locals in our first weeks and could not be more pleased with the final product. It was fantastic to work with Ranfurlie Asset Management and the wider teams to execute this premium addition to the local community.”

From a sustainability perspective, on-site rainwater tank collection is utilised to flush toilets. Drought-resistant landscaped gardens enhance connection to nature. Developer Ranfurlie’s CEO, Cameron Male, says he is delighted with the final product.

“We are excited to welcome Kingswim to Manor Lakes Central – being able to deliver a state-of-the-art swimming facility to the local community has always been part of Ranfurlie’s vision for Manor Lakes Central precinct and goes hand in hand with Ranfurlie’s community engagement values.”

For more information, click here.