American Dream American Nightmare Yue Ma
Architecture Drawing Prize open for entries

The 2019 Architecture Drawing Prize is officially open for entries. Now in its third year, the prize continues to celebrate the art and skill of architectural drawing.
Stephanie Stefanovic
13 Aug 2019 1m read View Author

The 2019 Architecture Drawing Prize is officially open for entries. Now in its third year, the prize continues to celebrate the art and skill of architectural drawing.

Entries are encouraged from architects, designers and students around the world, with categories including Hand-Drawing, Digital and Hybrid, as well as a new category – The Working Detail Drawing. This category supports entries by architects with a passion for working details.

Li Han Drawing Architecture Studio2018 Overall Winner, The Samsara of Building No.42 on Dirty Street by Li Han from Drawing Architecture Studio

The winners and shortlist will be on display at a dedicated exhibition at Sir John Soane's Museum in London. The category winners will each receive a delegate pass, tickets to the Gala Dinner and two nights in a hotel for the World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam.

Entries will close on 27 September.

Click here for more information.

Featured image: American Dream or American Nightmare by Yue Ma from Cornell University, which received Highly Commended in the Hybrid Category.

