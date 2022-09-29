We’ve put together ten of the biggest stories you may have missed for the month of September. There’s something across every sector that requires a read-through. Find our Top 10 below.

Denton Corker Marshall + HDR to design $478M Sydney Biomedical Accelerator

The design scheme by Denton Corker Marshall + HDR has been selected for the Sydney Biomedical Accelerator (SBA), a 36,000 sqm first-in-Australia health, research and education facility equipped with a range of laboratory research facilities and clinical learning spaces.

Find out the finer details of the project here.

Renders released for state-significant hospital redevelopment

A $750 million redevelopment for the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital has been announced, Bates Smart and Neeson Murcutt + Neille along with Jacobs handling the delivery.

Read all about the reinvigorated RPA here.

DKO-designed Melbourne hotel reaches completion

Marriott’s latest venture into Melbourne, the AC Hotel designed by DKO Architecture, embodies the boldness and grandeur of the AC brand through functionality, contemporary materials and open layouts.

The hotel can be read about here.

Simplicity of sky and sea key to One Sydney Harbour interior design

Sydney’s One Sydney Harbour, developed by Lendlease is the ultimate project. Three towers comprising 808 residences sit on the world’s most iconic waterfront. Creating a new standard in luxury living in Barangaroo South, the project is some ten years in the making.

Learn more about Sydney's most exclusive address here.

Grimshaw’s revolutionary Sydney proposal goes public

Grimshaw Architects has proposed a revolutionary development on the site of Sydney’s Domain car park, which would see four new performance halls built to cement Sydney’s place as the arts capital of the country.

The potential city-shaping plan is in full view here.

Architectus reveals bold vision for Brisbane’s Roma Street Precinct

New pedestrian bridges and walkable boulevards, green spaces for gathering and truth-telling, viewing platforms over the river, revitalised heritage buildings, and even a new ‘Grand Central’... these are some of the ideas revealed by multi-award-winning Australian architecture and design studio, Architectus as part of their bold new vision for the Roma Street Precinct in Brisbane.

Take a look at the practice's plans here.

Behold! The 2022 National Architecture Awards shortlist

The Australian Institute of Architects has unveiled the shortlist for the 2022 National Architecture Awards, with 85 entries in the mix for 13 categories.

View the shortlist here.

Hames Sharley appoints TEN new interiors specialists

Hames Sharley has strengthened its Melbourne team with the appointment of Sonja Duric as Director, as well as nine additional workplace interiors specialists.

Read the full list of appointments here.

The rise and rise of high performance centres in Australia

The ‘competitive edge’ desired by elite sporting teams takes on many forms. Some are physical, some psychological and others are completely outlandish. What we are beginning to see is the upgrading of multiple facilities, particularly among Australian football codes, to try and give players and staff every opportunity possible to prepare as best they can.

We find out about the new Wests Tigers Centre of Excellence here.

Architectus, Arup, ANZ Breathe + cancer fighting device lead winners at 2022 Australian Good Design Awards

Recognising and rewarding excellence in cutting edge design and breakthrough innovation since 1958, the prestigious annual Australian Good Design Awards program this year brought the creative and design community together for the first time since the pandemic’s onset for a formal ceremony at Sydney’s International Convention Centre.

Find the full list of winners here.