April. The month of the election campaign kickoff. As you’ll see in this article and on our news landing page, there are many election-related stories doing the rounds in the built environment industry. On top of that, we’ve seen a number of groundbreaking changes at industry and government level. Here’s our Top 10 articles for the month of April 2022.

DA’s submitted for Central Place Sydney sections

The Connector and Pavilion components of Sydney’s Central Place development have been lodged for approval with the City of Sydney Council. Designed by Fender Katsalidis and SOM, the two-storey Pavilion provides amenity spaces for events and activation within the civic realm. The entire structure is flexible, able to be disassembled and relocated once future overstation development is finalised.

Read up here.

Pledge to put women at the front of property transactions

The Property Champions of Change have announced the ‘Pitch Pledge’, an initiative designed to ensure at least one woman is involved in every major leasing or capital transaction assignment.

Find out about this industry-shaping change here.

AIA condemns scrapping of NSW Design and Place SEPP

The NSW Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) has condemned the scrapping of the NSW Government’s proposed Design and Place SEPP, labelling the backflip high-risk for the environment and communities, and ruinous for risk-management.

There’s more to this story here.

City of Sydney release blueprint for the future

The City of Sydney has unveiled its long term strategic plan – Sustainable Sydney 2030-2050 Continuing the Vision – which will guide the harbour city out of the pandemic and assist in its recovery.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore tells us more here.

NSW Government under fire for ‘failing’ social housing targets

Approximately 4,205 social housing properties have been sold by the NSW Government since the coalition took power in 2011, which equates to approximately $3 billion in the government’s back pocket.

The government has long claimed that the selling of the properties has been done to create increased social housing properties of a higher quality, but recent data reveals the Perrottet Government is well behind on its new dwelling targets.

Assess the damage of the housing crisis here.

Introducing NSW’s new pod-like Herbarium

The brand new National Herbarium of New South Wales has officially opened, and with the cutting of the ribbon becomes the largest plant science facility this side of the equator.

Designed by Architectus in collaboration with Richard Leplastrier and landscape architect Craig Burton, the Herbarium is imagined as a seed pod, protecting the inner layers from bushfire and other catastrophic conditions.

This is a revolutionary building you’ll find out more about here.

Dongas determined the solution to fix Gold Coast housing shortage

Construction companies on the Gold Coast are looking at ways to mitigate the issues of housing affordability and cost of living on the glitter strip in the form of one-bedroom dongas.

Find about the ingenious idea here.

Woods Bagot-designed Market Square set to be one of South Australia’s first all-electric workplaces

In what is a major milestone for Adelaide’s push towards a greener economy, the 6 Star Green Star workplace at Adelaide’s Market Square is to be one of South Australia’s first all-electric office buildings, ousting fossil fuels in favour of renewables.

The enormous project can be read about here.

Designs revealed for trauma-informed Architectus project

Architectus and Ruah Community Services have unveiled designs for the new $20 million centre for women and children escaping family and domestic violence in Northbridge, Western Australia. The purpose-built facility will offer comprehensive support for women and children including those escaping family violence.

This shapes up as a major project in the area. Find out why here.

Saturday Indesign 2022 schedule announced

With just weeks to go until 2022’s instalment of Saturday Indesign, it’s time to get those calendar apps loaded because the event schedule is here and it’s going to deliver a serious dose of design inspiration.

Get all the info here.