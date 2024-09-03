As we kick into Spring, here’s our Top 10 articles for the month of August, which includes several insightful articles as well as quite a few high-profile projects.

1.Builder chosen for first homes on Frasers Property’s historic Bradmill site

Multi-award-winning Melbourne-based builder Figurehead Construction has been appointed to build the first residences in Frasers Property Australia’s Bradmill Yarraville community.

Figurehead will begin with 44 Stage 1 Pioneer Townhomes, with a further 47 townhomes in Stage 2 to follow.

2. Transforming Brisbane with Queen’s Wharf by Cottee Parker Architects

The Queen’s Wharf integrated resort development is one of Australia’s largest mixed-use projects currently in construction.

“We are incredibly proud to see one of Australia’s biggest mixed-use precincts opening its doors to the public this week. Queen’s Wharf has transformed Brisbane as a city, and will shape moments for residents, locals and visitors for generations,” shares the Cottee Parker Architects team.

3.Shrine of Remembrance’s 90th anniversary – exhibition of alternative designs

Shrine of Remembrance, Victoria’s beloved war memorial, commences its 90th anniversary celebrations with a nostalgic glimpse into the 1921 architectural competition that led to the selection of the winning design for the monument.

For the first time since the competition, in commemoration of the upcoming 90th anniversary of the opening of the iconic Melbourne memorial on 11 November 2024, the shortlist of alternative designs for the monument is on display to the public.

4. FK to transform Chatswood skyline with Novus on Victoria

The practice has been selected by the competition jury to design Novus on Victoria, a Build-to-Rent tower development in the vibrant Chatswood town centre, in Sydney.

The project will comprise a diverse mix of Build-to-Rent (BTR) apartment types set above a range of resident amenities and potential retail or hospitality opportunities, designed with a paramount focus on building a vertical community.

5.Placing customer experience at the centre: Woods Bagot upgrades Central Station

Servicing 96% of Sydney's train services, Central Station forms the backbone of the entire rail network.

Sydney Metro is Australia's biggest infrastructure project. When complete, Sydney will have 31 metro stations and more than 66 kilometres of new metro rail delivering a world-class transport solution for a global city.

Central Station’s upgrade has capacity to accommodate 40,000 metro passengers every hour – a 60% increase on current capacity.

6. The bold and ambitious legacy plan beyond the Brisbane Games

Shortly after the Paris Olympic frenzy has come to an end, an innovative proposal has been launched to reimagine Brisbane's Northshore as a vibrant new precinct supporting housing, business, recreation, tourism and a Games-ready sports and entertainment stadium, under a transformative scheme, Northshore Vision 2050.

The bold vision comes as Australia celebrates its stellar performance at Paris 2024 and looks ahead to the Brisbane 2032 Games.

The scheme is the brainchild of the Brisbane Design Alliance, a team of specialist designers in architecture, engineering and planning that unites the local and global expertise of Buchan, HKS, NRA Collaborative, Aurecon, and Nikken Sekkei.

7. Capella Sydney wins Retail Development Award

Capella Sydney by Built, Make Architects and Essence Project Management has won the Retail Development Award at the 2024 UDIA NSW & Urban Property Group Awards for Excellence.

Transforming the former Department of Education building in Sydney’s CBD into a world-class luxury hotel, Capella Sydney has become a symbol of architectural brilliance and cultural vibrance, setting a new benchmark for hospitality in Australia since its opening in March 2023.

8. Australia off to a flying start at the Electric SUV Expo in Melbourne

The AEROHT XPENG X2, Australia’s first flying car, made its much-awaited debut at the Electric SUV Expo held over the weekend at the Melbourne Conference and Exhibition Centre.

Presented by Future Drive AutoShows, the Expo is Australia's largest dedicated display of electric SUVs by the world’s leading SUV manufacturers and suppliers.

The XPENG X2, unveiled for the first time in Australia, is a cutting-edge flying car designed to revolutionise transportation. Presented alongside other Chinese brands including Zeekr and GWM, the XPENG X2 combines advanced electric propulsion with autonomous flight technology.

9. Gender pay gap closes but issues remain

Equal Pay Day 2024, observed yesterday, August 19, underscores the additional 50 days Australian women must work in the current financial year to earn what their male counterparts did in the 2023-24 period.

The gender pay gap has long been a key indicator of how society values men and women, offering a stark reflection of persistent disparities.

It also serves as a critical measure of the effectiveness of gender equity initiatives aimed at improving parity and representation within organizations.

10. Carter Williamson Architects named as design excellence winners

Carter Williamson Architects with Land and Form have been named winners of a recent Design Excellence Competition for a mixed-used apartment building in Sydney.

The project, titled The Angophora, is located on Cammeray Country in Chatswood, NSW.

“We’re delighted to have our design recognised by the jury, and I would like to congratulate our design partners: Land and Form, Prism Façades, and ChoiRender,” says Shaun Carter, Principal at Carter Williamson Architects.

The Design Excellence jury commended the design, variety, and size of the proposed residences and the intention to create a community of homes rather than repetitive apartment modules.