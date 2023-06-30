We’re at the halfway mark everybody, but there’s no sign of slowing down.

To find out about the biggest stories in the built environment this month, start scrolling here.

Brookfield enlist FK to deliver maiden Australian BTR venture

Brookfield’s debut build-to-rent project in Australia is one step closer to becoming a reality, following the submission of a development application for a dual tower development at Brisbane’s Portside Wharf.

Find out more about the project here.

Hines slashes carbon emissions with announcement of timber tower

Global developer Hines has signalled its sustainability intentions in the form of its flagship T3 Collingwood development.

Designed by Jackson Clements Burrows, the tower will be made entirely of Cross Laminated (CLT) and Glue Laminated Timber (GLT). It is estimated that the utilisation of both timber products will reduce the emissions of the building by 34 percent in comparison to concrete and steel. XLam Australia and Australian Sustainable Hardwood will supply the materials for construction.

The revolutionary tower can be read about in full here.

Housing fund stalemate nears resolution

The Albanese Government hopes that the amendments made to its $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund will be enough to gain support from the Greens as the party hopes to push the bill through the Senate.

All things regarding the Housing fund can be found here.

Sustainable, livable and naturally urban: Sydney’s future at the VIVID Collectivity Talks

While Sydney’s VIVID celebration is typically associated with stunning visuals and light shows, it is also a place to ponder the futures of the harbour city.

Two VIVID Collectivity Talks sessions in particular, ‘Shaping Sustainable Sydney’ and ‘What Is Naturally Urban?’ sought to discuss many pressing issues on the outlook of what Sydney looks like down the track. The two hour-long sessions spoke about sustainability, green spaces, density levels and retrofitting existing buildings.

Take a deep dive into the talks here.

BLP brings home awards from the world stage

Billard Leece Partnership’s (BLP) delivery of the Campbelltown Hospital Redevelopment project has received international acclaim, receiving top accolades for Mental Health Design and Interior Design & the Arts at the European Healthcare Design Awards.

Australian design rightfully recognised on a global scale. Read up here.

Five firms shortlisted for Bradfield’s Central Park

The shortlist for Bradfield’s Central Park Design Competition has been announced, with each practice to now present their vision for the park to an esteemed jury.

The shortlist can be viewed here.

The Victorian Architecture Awards winners list unveiled

The Australian Institute of Architects has revealed the honour roll for the 2023 Victorian Architecture Awards, with collaborative, sustainable projects a feature amongst the winners.

Read up on the winner’s list here.

AIA backs The Voice in its entirety

A statement released by the Australian Institute of Architects has backed the Yes campaign, supporting the Constitutional Recognition of First Nations Peoples and the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

Find the statement here.

NSW Architecture Award winners headlined by ARM’s Opera House renewal

ARM Architecture’s stunning revitalisation of the Sydney Opera House’s interiors (pictured top) in its 50th year has taken out the New South Wales Architecture Medallion at the NSW Architecture Awards.

The entire honour roll is spoken about here.

Lendlease and City of Melbourne to invigorate Queen Victoria Market

The City of Melbourne has announced that Lendlease will join forces with the Council to revitalise the garden city’s Queen Victoria Market precinct.

The 3.2 hectare site has been allocated $1.7 billion as both developer and Council look to transform the precinct. Queen Victoria Market has been developed in consultation with an architecture superteam that comprises NH Architecture, Kerstin Thompson Architects, 3XN Australia, Searle x Waldron Architecture, Openwork and McGregor Coxall.

Read about the renewal here.