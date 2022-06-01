May brought with it a change in weather and a change in government. The cool snap has been met with a sense of warmth and optimism brought by Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party, or the other way round, depending on your political preferences.

There’s plenty to catch up on if you managed to miss it amongst all the noise. Here’s our top 10 news articles for the month of May.

125 projects shortlisted for 2022 Victorian Architecture Awards

The Victorian Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects has announced the shortlisted projects for the 2022 Victorian Architecture Awards, with the awards celebrating the significant and unique contributions of architecture across Melbourne and regional Victoria.

Find the full list here.

Calls for Government Architect at federal level

The Australian Institute of Architects believes the creation of an Office of the Australian Government Architect will lead to a profoundly positive impact on Australian design. The Institute and its 13,000 members have asked all political candidates running for office in the upcoming federal election to commit to better design for Australia’s built environment through national leadership.

Read the article in full here.

AIA slams Victorian Government Architect funding reduction

The AIA was certainly in the headlines during May. Blindsided by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ decision to slash the Office of the Victorian Government Architect’s (OVGA) funding in half, the Australian Institute of Architects has come out swinging, saying the move will only hurt the state.

Find out about the AIA’s thoughts here.

2022 Sustainability Awards entries open and set to make history

The entries for the 2022 Sustainability Awards are now open. It’s been a long 16-year journey to get to the point where we are now, but it’s safe to say that Architecture & Design magazine is now at a point that it has made history.

We’d love for you to read up and submit your project here.

Parramatta gets green light on major planning proposal… but there’s a catch

City of Parramatta Council’s Parramatta CBD Planning Proposal has been given the all clear by the NSW Government, which sees the boundaries of Sydney’s second CBD expanded with the heights of residential and commercial buildings increased.

What’s the catch? Find out here.

Three-decade wait for transformative Adelaide development over

Commercial and General has commenced construction of their Eighty Eight O’Connell development in North Adelaide, which has been some 33 years in the making. The $250 million project will reinvigorate O’Connell Street and the surrounding area of the city of churches, with three levels dedicated to retail, commercial, resident and community amenities.

All the info on this massive project is here.

Multi-million dollar investment to revitalise the Yarra

The City of Melbourne’s draft budget for 2022-23 includes a $110 million allocation towards the Greenline Implementation Plan, which includes the creation of five floating wetlands along the edge of the Yarra at Birrarung Marr and towards the north.

Find out more on the investment here.

Architectus team share what they wish they knew

As Architectus launches its 2022 Mentorship program, Principal and Melbourne Studio Leader, John Sprunt sat down with Associate, Jayden Peacock, Senior Team Member, Laura Venier and Team Member, Zoe Hughes to reflect on their early career experiences.

The Q&A session can be read in full here.

New gallery underlines art belongs in the Southern Highlands

Opened in October, Ngununggula, the Southern Highlands’ first gallery, has been some 35 years in the making. A former cow shed on the land of former media mogul James Fairfax, the repurposing of the building has been overseen by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer.

Find out more about the gallery here.

Former Development Victoria Director handed global sustainability role

Samantha Peart, an internationally renowned Australian sustainability leading light has been appointed as the global Head of Sustainability at Hassell.

Read up here.