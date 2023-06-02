As we welcome the winter months, it’s time to take a look at what caught our eye for the month of May.

Here’s our picks for the Top 10 articles for the fifth month of 2023.

New design strategy allows GroupGSA to deliver school upgrade in just 9 months

An innovative design strategy adopted by multi-disciplinary design practice GroupGSA facilitated the delivery of the $54 million Galungara Public School upgrade a full three years ahead of schedule.

Read more about the process here.

Thompson awarded AIA Gold Medal

The Australian Institute of Architects has awarded its acclaimed Gold Medal to architecture luminary Kerstin Thompson for her efforts in contributing to Australia’s built environment.

Read more about Thompson’s esteemed career here.

Co-Op Studio’s Heffron Centre: How South Sydney and Randwick Council created a truly communal facility

In the new age of sports infrastructure, the business of premierships sees elite sporting clubs work with architects to create the ideal space to breed success.

And while South Sydney Rabbitohs’ new home at the Heffron Centre – designed by Co-Op Studio – in Sydney’s south is no different in mantra, in reality it is exceptionally unique. The Heffron Centre is owned and operated by Randwick City Council, with Souths simply a tenant within the facility. It makes for an intriguing design response.

Read about the design response in question here.

Cassidy confirmed as AIA President-Elect

The Australian Institute of Architects has announced that current ACT Chapter President Jane Cassidy has been appointed to the role of National President-Elect.

Read more regarding the confirmation here.

One million new homes by 2029: Analysing the 2023-24 Budget

The Federal Government’s commitment to housing and infrastructure investment has created plenty to contemplate for the built environment, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers indicating that the new Housing Accord aims to build one million new homes over five years from 2024.

Read up on all things Federal Budget here.

AIA endorses housing investment, calls for Federal Government Architect

The Australian Institute of Architects says it is enthused by the federal government’s desire to invest in housing supply, diversity and affordability in the next financial year’s Budget.

Find out more regarding the Institute’s stance here.

Acclaimed design triumvirate to lead Canberra Theatre into new era

A three-part design consortium of Architectus, Henning Larsen and Arup have been selected to transform the Canberra Theatre Centre, with the institution becoming the cornerstone of Canberra’s Civic and Cultural District.

Read more about this city-defining cultural project here.

Bondi restoration project wins top honour at 2023 National Trust Heritage Awards

The restoration of Sydney’s Bondi Pavilion by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects, a gleaming 6m high sculpture by Aboriginal artist Judy Watson, and an immersive sound art installation transformed from a disused 1901 water tank are among the 17 winners announced at the 2023 National Trust Heritage Awards at Sydney’s Doltone House.

The full list of award winners can be found here.

Opera House receives world-class sustainability certification

The internationally renowned Sydney Opera House has been awarded a 6 Star Green Star Performance Rating, confirming its status as an innovator in environmental and social sustainability.

Read more about the entire process here.

Hassell appoints first female Managing Director

Hassell has unveiled its first ever female Managing Director, with Australia’s own Liz Westgarth to oversee the practice’s worldwide operation from 1 July 2023.

Regarded as a generational shift for the practice, the Sydney-based Westgarth will lead Hassell into a new chapter. The practice hopes to set a precedent for gender equity through the appointment and its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Find out more about the appointment here.