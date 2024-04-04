A change in seasons did not bring about a change in momentum for the built environment. Let’s take a look back at the month that was March 2024 across the realms of architecture and design with our top 10 articles.

Inner West pushes back on rezoning reform

Analysis by the NSW Government on its proposed housing reforms unveiled to the public in 2023 indicate that in order to achieve housing targets, the government should zone the entire Inner West LGA to allow for six-storey apartments.

Read more about their opposition here.

WSU reveals concept for future Indigenous Centre of Excellence

Western Sydney University (WSU) has pulled back the covers on the renders for its future Indigenous Centre of Excellence, a collaborative design effort overseen by Jackson Clements Burrows Architects (JCB), Peter Stutchbury Architecture and Jane Irwin Landscape Architecture, with Uncle Dean Kelly, Hill Thalis Architecture and Flux Consult.

Find out everything about the design here.

Master Builders’ masterplan to increase females in construction

Master Builders Australia has launched Breaking Ground: Women in building and construction, a policy manifesto which aims to increase female participation in the building and construction industry.

Read about the plan here.

$4 billion boost for NT Indigenous housing

A $4 billion promise to create well-designed, well-built regional homes for Indigenous Australians in the Northern Territory has been announced by both the territorial and federal governments, in a joint effort to close the gap.

All the details can be found about the funding announcement here.

The highlights of GBCA's TRANSFORM 2024 conference

The Green Building Council of Australia’s (GBCA) TRANSFORM 2024 conference saw a suite of built environment industry personalities congregate at the Hilton Sydney to discuss an array of pressing matters currently of large concern to the industry.

Read about the conference here.

Can over-station development fix our housing woes?

Bates Smart Managing Director Philip Vivian believes that in order to solve the housing crisis, the public and private sector should combine their collective expertise to create cost-effective, above-station housing precincts in NSW.

Read about Bates Smart’s vision here.

CONTEXT’s climate-focussed masterplan for Lismore park

Landscape luminaries CONTEXT’s masterplan for Lismore’s Wade Park has now been officially adopted by local council, which will account for the short and long term future of the park amid climate uncertainty in NSW’s north east.

Read about the revolutionary masterplan here.

Finalists announced for 2024 Dulux Colour Awards

Eighty-three stunning projects from across eight categories have been chosen as finalists for the 38th annual Dulux Colour Awards with the winners to be announced in May. A jury of five design industry professionals from Australia and New Zealand selected the finalists from a record 527 entries received this year.

Read up on this year’s finalists here.

Lo Scoglio: Byron’s ancestral-inspired wellness estate

Lo Scoglio, the brainchild of Angelica and Charlie Arnott, is a wellness haven located in the epicentre of the Byron Hinterland. Sat on a two acre block, the reinvigorated four bedroom farmhouse and one bedroom studio spare no expense in the quest to find uninterrupted sanctuary.

Read about the estate here.

Rothelowman’s The Briscoe: Redefining the ‘Australian dream’

While build-to-rent remains in its primitive stage within the Australian built environment, the concept is not unfamiliar to Rothelowman. In fact, the practice's understanding of the housing model is quite the opposite.

The national outfit boasts an outstanding portfolio of build-to-rent projects dotted along the continent. Their latest offering, The Briscoe, sees an industrious West Melbourne warehouse converted into an authentic, layered multi-residential complex that seeks to question the typical conventions of Australian living.

All things BTR and The Briscoe can be found here.