Architecture & Design’s Top 10 articles for April

In my humble opinion, April has it all. Good weather, a stack of public holidays and an architectural news cycle in full swing.

Here’s our ten must-reads from the month that was.

Capella caps off luxury era in heritage Sydney precinct

Capella Sydney has officially opened its doors following a lengthy seven-year restoration and renovation process overseen by Make Architects and interiors specialists BAR Studio.

Read about the opulent stay here.

Architectus, Conrad Gargett unveil practice merger

Architectus and Conrad Gargett have announced that the two iconic practices have merged business operations. Seen as a significant milestone for both practices, the unification of Architectus and Conrad Gargett consolidates a 700-strong workforce across seven studios to create one of Australia’s most diverse and sustainable design firms.

Find out more about the merger here.

When extensive research and collaboration collide at Cool Streets

Green spaces, and subsequently trees, are mother nature’s remedy. Boosting both physical and mental wellbeing, it has been proven time and time again (especially through biophilic design) that flora is a force for good.

Alongside its wellbeing benefits, trees also assist in mitigating urban heat, removing carbon dioxide from the air and even reducing temperatures. It's these factors that formed the basis of Gallagher Studios’ Libby Gallagher’s PhD, and the creation of the Cool Streets program.

Read up about the brilliant program here.

The innovative technologies set to revolutionise our cities

Australian cities are changing right before our eyes, as we look to increase wellbeing through the implementation of walkways, pocket parks and activations. But the future will look slightly different, with new and innovative technologies all appearing in the crystal ball of Hatch RobertsDay’s Andrew Miller.

Read all about Miller’s analysis here.

Housing affordability the gravest concern of property professionals

A recent survey sent out by ANZ and the Property Council of Australia indicates that housing affordability concerns felt amongst property professionals is at an all time high.

771 property professionals completed the survey for its March 2023 quarter edition. Industry rates, housing supply and affordability is the highest concern for respondents, with 41 percent selecting it as a critical issue, 10 percent up from the previous survey undertaken in the December quarter of last year.

Read about the concerns here.

Melbourne’s city-shaping Greenline designs revealed

The City of Melbourne has unveiled a suite of design ideas from TCL and Aspect Studios for its city-shaping Greenline Project, which is set to transform the north bank of the Yarra River – Birrarung.

The defining project can be read about here.

Should we convert empty offices to address housing shortages?

Quality of life must lead office-to-residential conversions to ensure inequities are not built into our housing system, says UNSW expert.

During the pandemic, lockdown and isolation protocols left many office towers vacant. Today office occupancy levels remain at unprecedented lows with hybrid working arrangements the norm across diverse industries.

Find out about this interesting solution here.

Design team unveiled for Visitor Centre at Twelve Apostles

Grimshaw and ASPECT Studios have been announced as the design team tasked with delivering the new Visitor Experience Centre that forms part of the Twelve Apostles Precinct Redevelopment along the Great Ocean Road.

Find out about the design vision here.

Hybrid working can reduce carbon emissions by up to 90 percent, reveals new study

Employees are increasingly favouring the hybrid work model not only for the convenience of being able to work anywhere but also for reasons of greater job satisfaction, productivity, savings, and personal wellbeing. But there is another significant advantage – the reduction of carbon emissions from lesser commuting to the workplace.

A new research study by world-leading flexible workspace provider IWG and Arup reveals that hybrid working can facilitate major carbon savings and has the potential for significant impact on the climate crisis.

Read up on the data here.

AIA outline Adelaide Park Lands concerns in letter to Plibersek

The Australian Institute of Architects’ (AIA) National President Shannon Battisson and SA Chapter President Chris Morely have written to Federal Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek regarding the protection of the Adelaide Park Lands.

The pair’s letter details the Institute’s concerns regarding the developments of the new SA Police Mounted Operations Unit and new Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The Park Lands are Nationally Heritage Listed, and any future development could have a significant impact on the spaces’ accessibility and beauty.

FInd out about the concerns here.