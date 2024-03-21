Danica O. Kus, an architectural photographer with a passion for exploring buildings through her camera lens, presents a collection of images that captures the 10th MPavilion designed by Pritzker Prize laureate Tadao Ando in Melbourne.

Kus, who has extensively photographed Ando’s architectural works, visited Melbourne to cover the 10th MPavilion designed by the Japanese architect – his first project in Australia. Unveiled in November last year, the structure features Ando’s signature geometric forms and bold use of exposed concrete, reflecting his desire to create a memorable building in direct response to the landscape.

The design features a large canopy formed of a 14.4-metre aluminium-clad disc resting on a central column. Offset squares create two entrances that lead to the centre of the structure. Concrete walls of varying lengths partially enclose the space to form a sanctuary reminiscent of a Japanese walled garden, creating a space, in Ando’s words, “to reflect, interact and appreciate that which is contained within, be it nature, art or people”.

“I wanted to create an experience that will last forever in the hearts of all who visit… I imagined an architecture of emptiness that lets light and breeze enter and breathe life into it. A place that resonates with the environment, becomes one with the garden and blossoms with infinite creativity,” Ando explained.

“Tadao Ando’s architecture is remarkable because it radically affects the way we perceive the world around us,” shared Naomi Milgrom AC, founder of the Naomi Milgrom Foundation and commissioner of MPavilion 10.

“Like Ando, I am passionate about architecture that promotes public life and social interaction – and I’m thrilled that Australians will be able to directly experience his genius through this incredibly special space for conversation, exchange and contemplation.”

Photo credit: Danica O. Kus