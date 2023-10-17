Sustainability Victoria has announced its Premier’s Sustainability Awards finalists, with three eminent architectural projects named in the Sustainable Places category.

Nightingale Village, HIP V. HYPE’s Ferrar’s and York and Spring Creek Road Farm by brew koch have been included on the finalist list. Each is a testament to sustainable architecture, with two multi-residential projects that outline a way forward amidst the current housing crisis, while Spring Creek is a modernist, sustainable farmhouse.

The design superteam of Architecture Architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects Hayball and Kennedy Nolan were tasked with crafting Nightingale Village (pictured top).

The development, which comprises 203 homes across six buildings, sets a new standard for sustainable, community-centred design amidst the housing woes faced by the nation at present. Communal car parks, laundries and second bathrooms aim to reduce space and encourage community, while reducing costs. Powered solely by electricity, each building has a certified average NatHERS rating between 7.8 - 9.0 stars, while two rainwater tanks collect 40,000 litres of water used for landscape irrigation and commercial tenancy toilets.

Designed in collaboration with Six Degrees Architects and built by Ironside, Ferrars & York (pictured above) in South Melbourne presents best practice in climate resilient design and construction.

Ferrars & York comprises twenty-two 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with an average energy rating of 8.6-stars and the highest performing apartment achieving 9.3-stars (out of 10). At ground level, a retail space is jointly occupied by HIP V. HYPE’s Ferrars & York Collective; a workshare space for sustainably minded businesses and Bike Gallery; a specialty bike store.

Across its six levels, Ferrars & York fosters a vertical community. Open walkways create an active skyline and a visual connection to the wider community, whilst a communal roof yard with BBQ, fireplace and landscaped arbour provides a space for residents to enjoy views across the city and South Melbourne Market.

Spring Creek Road Farm (pictured above), a modern, sustainable take on the quintessential farmhouse by brew koch, was created with the aim of demonstrating a project that has reciprocal benefits with the land and the local community as a model for architectural practice and education.

Located near Bannockburn in Victoria’s west, the dwelling is more than a home. The practice worked alongside Landcare to gain a deep understanding of the site, in an attempt to strengthen and expand the existing native species located at the farmhouse.

brew koch hopes that the farm’s successes within an events context will be able to open a dialogue within the built environment community around collective responsibility to the land we inhabit and expand the range of workshops it hosts on site.

Now in its 21st year, the Premier’s Sustainability Awards comprises six categories which align with the UN SDGs. Two winners are named for each category, with the Community Champion Award celebrating individuals and small organisations, and the Industry Leader Award recognising medium and large organisations driving a sustainable future.

A judging panel of independent environmental experts will curate the future winner’s list. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday 23 November in Melbourne. For more information, visit www.sustainability.vic.gov.au/psa-2023-finalists.