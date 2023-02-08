Sydney’s World Pride and Mardi Gras festivals will this year see the introduction of Architects with Pride, which seeks to bring together LGBTQI+ communities within the built environment industry to celebrate gay pride.

A number of events will be held between 16-25 February, with Architects with Pride sponsored by SJB, Carter Williamson, Studio Heim, BVN, Bates Smart, DKO, COX, Turner, Grimshaw, DesignInc, Peddle Thorp, Geyer, Hassell, EmAGN, Dulux, Bespoke Careers, Australian Institute of Architects.

Architects with Pride was launched by SJB and is endorsed by the Australian Institute of Architects.

Please find a description of the four events presented by Architects with Pride below.

The Architects Ball: 16 Feb 7:30pm – 12:00am, Pleasures Playhouse, Sydney

A night of ecstasy and celebration with a line-up of some of Sydney’s best queer DJs and performers.

Queer Career: 21 Feb 12:30pm – 2:30pm, Pleasures Playhouse, Sydney

A panel discussion with Interior Designer, Brahman Perera, Urban Designer, Lucian Hicks, Journalist, Stephen Todd and CEO of Equality Australia, Anna Brown.

Love Letters to Queer Space: 22 Feb 6:00pm – 9:00pm, Pleasures Playhouse, Sydney

A fast past Pecha Kucha style presentation from 16 of Australia’s most diverse design practitioners.

Queer Space: 23 Feb 12:30pm – 2:30pm, Tusculum Sydney

A conversation between the newly appointed CEO of the Australian Institute of Architects, Cameron Bruhn and RMIT professor and architecture critic, Naomi Stead on the intersectionality of queer space in architecture and Naomi’s forthcoming book; Queering Architecture: Methods, Practices, Spaces, Pedagogies.

For more information, visit architectswithpride.com.au.