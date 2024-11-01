The Australian Institute of Architects has spoken up against the Federal Coalition’s announcement to freeze the National Construction Code (NCC).

The announcement, which is part of Peter Dutton’s $5 billion plan to build 500,000 new homes, focuses on speeding up infrastructure delays by putting a 10-year freeze on changes to the NCC.

Jane Cassidy, a practicing architect and President of the Australian Institute of Architects, representing 14,500 members globally, says the freeze is an alarming move.

"Our profession is dedicated to the ongoing improvement and unified adoption of the NCC by all states and territories in Australia. This standard is crucial for safeguarding average homebuyers entering into 30-year loans and to preserve the certainty of investment in home ownership,” she says.

The NCC, which all states and territories sign up to in their building legislation and regulation, is revised every three years and establishes a minimum requirement for all Australian Buildings. Next year’s release is set to include stronger provisions to prevent condensation, mould, leaks, and to improve structural resilience against wind, storms, and earthquakes.

“The Coalition clearly has not looked at both sides of the balance sheet when quoting the increased costs of producing better performing homes and apartments with fewer defects,” says Cassidy.



She noted a 2021 study by the Australian Building Codes Board, which estimated building defects in 236,000 Australian dwellings in 2022 cost nearly $2 billion.

"State and territory governments are urging the use of modular and offsite building for greater efficiency in housing. However, the NCC needs comprehensive provisions, including three-yearly reviews, to support this innovation and avoid a legacy of faulty homes,” says Cassidy.



"We understand the challenge of meeting housing quotas, but quantity can't come at the expense of quality — homeowners and investors need confidence in durable, lasting assets."

Jane Cassidy, National President, Australian Institute of Architects/Supplied