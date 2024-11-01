Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Architects say freezing National Construction Code is a risky move
shareShare

Architects say freezing National Construction Code is a risky move

The Australian Institute of Architects has spoken up against the Federal Coalition’s announcement to freeze the National Construction Code (NCC).
Clémence Carayol
Clémence Carayol

01 Nov 2024 2m read View Author

Architects-say-freezing-NCC-alarming-move-1732001093.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The Australian Institute of Architects has spoken up against the Federal Coalition’s announcement to freeze the National Construction Code (NCC).

The announcement, which is part of Peter Dutton’s $5 billion plan to build 500,000 new homes, focuses on speeding up infrastructure delays by putting a 10-year freeze on changes to the NCC.

Jane Cassidy, a practicing architect and President of the Australian Institute of Architects, representing 14,500 members globally, says the freeze is an alarming move.

"Our profession is dedicated to the ongoing improvement and unified adoption of the NCC by all states and territories in Australia. This standard is crucial for safeguarding average homebuyers entering into 30-year loans and to preserve the certainty of investment in home ownership,” she says.

The NCC, which all states and territories sign up to in their building legislation and regulation, is revised every three years and establishes a minimum requirement for all Australian Buildings. Next year’s release is set to include stronger provisions to prevent condensation, mould, leaks, and to improve structural resilience against wind, storms, and earthquakes.

“The Coalition clearly has not looked at both sides of the balance sheet when quoting the increased costs of producing better performing homes and apartments with fewer defects,” says Cassidy.

She noted a 2021 study by the Australian Building Codes Board, which estimated building defects in 236,000 Australian dwellings in 2022 cost nearly $2 billion.

"State and territory governments are urging the use of modular and offsite building for greater efficiency in housing. However, the NCC needs comprehensive provisions, including three-yearly reviews, to support this innovation and avoid a legacy of faulty homes,” says Cassidy.

"We understand the challenge of meeting housing quotas, but quantity can't come at the expense of quality — homeowners and investors need confidence in durable, lasting assets."

Jane Cassidy, National President, Australian Institute of Architects/Supplied

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap