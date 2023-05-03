Emerging and established architects honoured at AIA’s 2023 National Prizes

The Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) has announced the winners of the 2023 National Prizes, recognising achievements for innovation, engagement and sustainability within the profession.

The National President’s Prize was awarded to Catherine Townsend LFRAIA, Bruce Townsend FRAIA, Nathan Judd FRAIA, and Dominic Pelle FRAIA in recognition of their immense contribution to architecture over many decades through the Contemporary Australian Architects Speaker Series.

Now in its 35th year, the speaker series is an innovative and exciting platform that engages local and global audiences in conversations about the benefits of well-designed buildings and the contribution of architecture.

National president Shannon Battisson commended the convenors for their vision and enduring commitment to raise the profile of architects and the industry.

“It continues to provide a window into some of the most highly considered architectural projects by Australian architects, and to tackle the bigger questions of what constitutes good design, why good design is important, the importance and recognition of Country, and the future of our cities,” she says.

The 2023 Leadership in Sustainability Prize was awarded to Iris Se Young Hwang RAIA for her commitment to thought leadership, research, and education in sustainability in the built fabric of megacities.

Jurors noted Dr Hwang’s innovative contributions to multiple areas, including a waste management strategy for Seoul, a green building assessment tool for Hong Kong, and incentives that inspire further research in environmental design disciplines.

Michael Mossman RAIA was awarded the Neville Quarry Architectural Education Prize for his outstanding commitment to architectural education as the Associate Dean Indigenous at the University of Sydney’s School of Architecture, Design, and Planning.

Dr Mossman is committed to Indigenising the architectural curriculum within the University and on a broader national platform through the Architects Accreditation Council of Australia.

“His work contributes substantially to the architectural education landscape in a critical and expansive manner,” the jury said.

The Student Prize for the Advancement of Architecture was awarded to Blake Hillebrand, a recent RMIT architecture graduate whose initiatives helped foster a strong, positive, and engaged student culture among architecture students across Victoria during the pandemic.

Hillebrand organised multiple events for architecture students over the past year, creating engagement through student learning and mentorship, competitions, and celebrations in collaborative, informative, and joyful ways.

The 2023 BlueScope Glenn Murcutt Student Prize was awarded to Rhiannon Brownbill from the University of Technology Sydney for her project challenging the protocols of healthcare through an Indigenous lens.

The jury said her Burudi Gurad, Burudi Ora (Healthy Country, Healthy People) project allowed a balance between technical requirements and the human need for care within an architectural form.

“Local materials and building techniques are deployed with appropriateness and skill, and an awareness of embodied cultural memory,” they say.

For the full list, see here.

Image: St. Andrews Access & Amenities | OLSSON Architecture & Urban Projects | Photographer: Ben Guthrie / AIA