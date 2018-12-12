Architects design rare Modernist homes for Yarra Boulevard

Three Australian architecture and design firms have come together to design Modernist luxury homes atop the Yarra Boulevard escarpment in Kew’s Studley Park precinct. A collaboration between architects Edition Office, interior designers Flack Studio and landscape architects Eckersley Garden Architecture, this project is a transformation one of the rare homes in the area without a heritage classification.

Named Fenwick due to its location, the project has taken inspiration from the site’s panoramic views and surrounding nature. It boasts uninterrupted views due to its elevation of almost 20 metres above the Yarra River and Yarra Bend Golf Course, with views extending to the rolling hills of Mount Macedon.

Drawing on Modernist architecture, it was important to complement the existing area with the design of the properties while creating something that tied in with the surroundings, according to Edition Office director and co-founder Kim Bridgland.

“We didn’t want a grand building to interrupt the natural beauty of the site, so we went for a simple design that allowed the residences to nestle seamlessly into the environment,” he says.

“We also made sure to pay homage to the tightly-held lineage of architectural mastery in the area and look at the Modernist architects that had already left their mark on the community. With access to such picturesque views, we wanted to let in as much light as possible with the inclusion of floor-to-ceiling windows, and incorporate natural finishes and features throughout.”

Fenwick comprises of three separate pavilions with two townhomes, three apartments and five apartments respectively, which allows the project to correlate with the defining topography and provides greater space for landscaping.

Rick Eckersley of Eckersley Garden Architecture says Fenwick’s awe-inspiring scenery also demanded a complementary garden design, with 50 percent of the site dedicated to landscaping.

“Although only 15 minutes from the city, the feel of the garden has a true connection to the landscape on Yarra Bend through soft textured and understated features in order to provide an unpretentious relaxed planting palette,” he adds.

“Due to the restrictive planning controls, in particular, the heritage overlay, and the lack of properties changing hands in this precinct, Fenwick is literally one-of-a-kind and those familiar with the area will know how rare these properties truly are,” says Angle development manager, Marcus Boscarato.

Interest has already been strong from locals looking to capitalise on the rarity of the site, with prices ranging from $2.5 million to $5 million.